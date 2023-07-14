The wonders of a 100% pure, locally sourced honey

A honey brand claims to not only be 100% pure, but also sourced from the Philippines, a rare find among grocery store shelves.

Unlike most honey products that are imported, local honey brand Love My Honey is harvested from the wild sunflowers of Kitanglad mountain range in Bukidnon, specifically from the areas of Talakag and Lantapan.

Love My Honey is unheated, unfiltered and unpasteurized, preserving the honey’s natural nutrients. It has not been stripped of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytochemicals that are beneficial to one’s health.

These benefits can be acquired through honey’s varied uses. When consumed, honey can be used as a sweetener or as a remedy for sore throat, cough, cold, flu and allergy symptoms. It can also be applied to the skin for cleansing, moisturizing, exfoliating, and healing wounds.

Love My Honey is also tested to ensure that it is uncontaminated by antibiotics, pesticides or herbicides that may otherwise be harmful to health.

Made by marketing company PHILUSA Corporation with local honey producer Miel De Oro, Love My Honey can be purchased in all Mercury Drug stores and select supermarkets and grocery stores.