This tourist spot in Bukidnon gives New Zealand feels

Have you been dreaming of going to New Zealand but don’t have enough travel funds?

You might consider visiting this tourist spot in Bukidnon that gives New Zealand vibes with its picturesque landscape.

The Communal Ranch of Impasugong boasts its relaxing view of the lush green mountain range.

There is also a man-made pond on the ranch that adds character to the place.

This 642-hectare ranch also offers two Cowboy’s quarters which can be used as a function hall for events.

People will not get bored in the place as it offers various activities like a rodeo (to be arranged in advance), horseback riding, trail riding, hiking to the waterfall, camping, and other outdoor activities.

The place was also featured in the 2009 film “Love Me Again” starring Piolo Pascual and Angel Locsin.

The movie follows the story of Arach (Angel) woman who leaves her family, ranch, and her love interest (Piolo) to go to Australia to seek greener pastures.

The film location is perfect as Impasugong is known as the “Home of the Country’s Finest Cowboys.”



It is also the only local government unit in the country that owns a ranch, according to the Department of Tourism – Northern Mindanao.

How to get there

If you are from Cagayan de Oro City, ride on a southbound bus at Agora Terminal.

If you are from Valencia City, hop into a northbound bus at Integrated Transport Terminal Complex.

Ask the conductor to drop you at the Panika, the Bukidnon headdress landmark near the Sayre highway, and go to the Impasugong Tourism Office located at the back of the landmark.

Present your valid ID and vaccination card to the tourism office staff and wait for them to check and verify your initial bookings. You will be given an entry pass afterward.

After receiving your entry pass, you will be instructed to proceed to Communal Ranch.

Reminders

The local tourism office also has the following reminders for those who will visit the place.

Before going to the place, tourists must coordinate with Impasugong Tourism Office through their Facebook page “Impasugong Tourism” or contact them on any of the following hotlines: 09656735658, 09558500320, 09367806347, or 09360320285

Walk-in visitors without prior bookings will not be allowed to visit any tourist attractions.

Visitors are not allowed to head directly to their desired destinations without visiting the Impasugong Tourism Office where people can claim their entry pass.

Bring a vaccination card and any government-issued ID

