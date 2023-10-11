‘Honored’: Palawan luxury resort expresses gratitude for Conde Nast Traveler accolade

The El Nido Resorts management felt “honored” to be recognized as among the best resorts in the world.

It expressed this reaction in an Instagram post after it landed in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

El Nido Resorts snagged the 39th spot on the 50 “Best Resorts in the World” list.

“We are honored to bring the Philippines’ natural wonders to global acclaim as we are recognized for the 8th time as one of the Best Resorts in Asia and the World by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards,” El Nido Resorts said.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to all who voted for us, your unwavering support inspires our commitment to provide world-class sustainable stays,” it added.

El Nido Resorts is a group of luxury island resorts located in the municipalities of El Nido and Taytay in El Nido. Its three establishments, Lagen, Miniloc and Pangulasian, were all cited in the global travel awards.

In the regional ranking, three resorts in the Philippines were also named as among the best in Asia. These are:

El Nido Resorts in Palawan (second place)

Shangri-La Boracay in Aklan (third place)

Shangri-La Mactan in Cebu (12th place)

Three local islands were also recognized by CNT readers as among the Top 10 Islands in Asia. They are:

Boracay with a 90.74 score

Palawan with an 89.71 score

Siargao with an 87.37 score

The Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed such a feat for these local tourist destinations.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco recalled the tourism department’s new slogan “Love the Philippines.”

“We welcome the resounding message tourists from around the world say: they Love the Philippines! From the charm of our islands, pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, lush landscapes, rich heritage and culture, and the excellent hospitality of the Filipino people, the Philippine experience is always one that is filled with love and happy travels,” Frasco said.

CNT’s Readers’ Choice Awards is a sought-after ranking of the best hotels, resorts, spas and other establishments in the world.

This year’s winners were independently voted and selected by 526,518 of the publication’s readers.