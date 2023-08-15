More exhibitors from regions 1 to 16 to join 34th Philippine Travel Mart

Hundreds of tour packages and promotions for local and international travel await wanderlusts at a travel fair that will be held in September.

The Philippine Travel Mart, under the initiative of the Department of Tourism, is an annual exhibition dedicated to inviting tourists and investors to explore destinations in the country.

Now in its 34th year, the travel fair is promoted to be bigger with more exhibitors to highlight Philippine tourism following the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), the organizer of this event since 1994, showcased this year’s edition of the travel mart at their fourth General Membership Meeting on August 10.

PHILTOA President Fe Abling-Yu shared with the guests that the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, where the fair will be held, is “fully occupied” with booths.

Abling-Yu also expressed her gratitude to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco for her and the tourism department’s support in this endeavor.

“Ito na po ang ating Philippine Travel Mart happening on September 1 to 3. Maraming maraming salamat po for allowing all your regional offices from regions one to 16 to participate in our upcoming Philippine travel mart,” she said.

Nearly 200 exhibitors (occupying 300 booths) from different regions will gather for the Philippine Travel Mart from September 1 to 3.

Some PHILTOA members were able to showcase their travel services and products at their general membership meeting.

This tourism-oriented market serves as a one-stop hub where travelers can find the perfect discounts and deals for their traveling needs.

Abling-Yu said that the overall goal of this year’s Philippine Travel Mart is to showcase both the country’s destinations and growth amid adversity.

“The 34th Philippine Travel Mart is not only a showcase of our country’s incredible destinations but also a celebration of our industry’s resilience and strength as a major contributor to the country’s growth and progress,” she said.

During the previous press launch, Abling-Yu also noted that this travel exhibition aims to boost “emerging destinations.”

“The highlight of the Philippine Travel Mart is to enhance the existing destinations and to help the emerging destinations to be developed,” she said.

Induction of new members

PHILTOA is a growing organization of tour operators and allied members that have actively advocated for and been involved with responsible tourism.

It was founded on June 12, 1986. Since then, the organization has expanded to include travel agencies, hotels, resorts, transportation companies, handicraft stories and other business entities related to tourism.

During their general convention, PHILTOA also inducted new members—ten new tour operators, one immigration services agency, and 15 hotels and properties.

This brought their membership to over 500.

New PHILTOA members include:

Alpha Suites Makati

Jimwell Travel and Tours

ETravel Zone

Discovery Samal

ACN Southern Immigration and Educational Services.

Timberland Highlands Resort

In a message to PHILTOA members, Frasco mentioned the country’s new slogan “Love the Philippines.”

“To love the Philippines is to highlight our love of country, our pride of place, our love for each other, and is a reminder and a call to action,” the tourism chief said.

“To love the Philippines…is to try to understand what we can do to introduce difficult but helpful solutions or programs that have never been done before but are being implemented now in response to global tourism trends. To love the Philippines is to localize this love in your specific destinations,” she added.

