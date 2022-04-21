Bishop laments Bukidnon shooting incident

A Catholic diocese said it is saddened by the shooting incident that wounded four people in the village of San Jose in Quezon town, Bukidnon, a province on Mindanao island.

Tuesday’s incident took place during the meeting of labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman with indigenous farmers.

Those hurt include two Lumads and two human rights advocates, according to the diocese in a statement issued Wednesday, April 20.

“It is sad that it had to happen during this continuing celebration of the Octave of Easter where the main message of the Lord to humanity through the Church is peace,” Bishop Noel Pedregosa of Malaybalay said.