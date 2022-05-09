Last stretch: Glimpse of some 2022 presidential hopefuls casting votes

It’s the last stretch for the 2022 presidential aspirants as they cast their votes in their respective polling precincts during the first hours of the election day.

Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders today, May 9, until 7 p.m. in polling precincts nationwide. May 9 is also the deadline for overseas absentee voting.

Presidential aspirants are not exempted from voting and are expected to cast their votes along with the citizens.

Here’s where some of them practiced their Constitutional right to vote:

Leody De Guzman

Labor leader Leody De Guzman cast his vote at the Cainta Elementary School along with his family members.

Some of his supporters took pictures with him inside and outside the precinct.

Isko Moreno

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, voted at Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila, the district where he spent his childhood.

Reports said that he skipped the lines. A reporter clarified that while Moreno “skipped the line outside the school, he went straight up to his clustered precinct but waited for a few minutes outside the room.”

“It took Isko around 15 minutes, from arriving at the school to casting his ballot,” the STAR reported.

Moreno also shared a picture of his index finger with the indelible ink as proof that he voted.

Ping Lacson

The senator cast his vote at the Bayan Luma 1 Elementary School in Imus, Cavite.

He is the first presidential aspirant to have voted among his rivals.

Based on his Facebook post, he cast his vote at 7 a.m.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The presidential hopeful practiced his right to vote in the hometown of his father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos Jr. voted at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte. The school is named after his grandfather.

He was spotted with his sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta, who was wearing red, their known political family color.

Reports said that police officers inspected media cameras on the ground before their coverage duties.

Manny Pacquiao

The lawmaker cast his vote before noon at the Kiamba Central School SPED Center in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Similar to Moreno, he also reportedly skipped the lines.

However, in another report, he said that he didn’t cut the queue.

Pacquiao posted a photo of him posing after voting. He captioned it with a Philippine flag emoji.

Leni Robredo

The vice president cast her vote at the Carangcang Elementary School in Camarines Sur where she reportedly waited for her turn despite being a public official.

It was also reported that the presidential aspirant chatted with some people while she was in the queue.