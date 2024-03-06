PPCRV voices concerns over Cha-cha plebiscite in 2025 polls

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) expressed concerns about the proposed simultaneous holding of the plebiscite for Charter change and the 2025 midterm elections.

PPCRV spokesperson Ana Singson warned that some voters may be unable to cast their votes, as the duration of the voting process is expected to be longer.

“We should be mindful to ensure that the voting process and experience is as facile and as streamlined as possible since any additions and changes to the system could result in longer voting time, longer lines, and possible disenfranchisement,” Singson said.

To prevent such predicaments, she urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to conduct a time and motion study on the casting of votes.

“If held simultaneously, time and motion studies as well as studies on navigability, given our new voting machines, should be conducted,” said Singson.

She, however, agrees that holding the plebiscite alongside the local and national elections is cost-efficient.

“Separate activities could be costly and difficult to operationalize,” Singson added.

The Comelec earlier stated that it is capable of holding the 2025 polls and the referendum for Charter change simultaneously, as proposed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The poll body said that holding the twin electoral exercises could save the Philippine government as much as P13 billion.

But the Comelec admitted that simultaneous holding of the electoral exercises could prolong voting time for each voter, as they would need to answer plebiscite questions alongside electing their candidates.