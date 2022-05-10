Presidential bets post messages a day after elections

Three presidential candidates had different messages to their supporters following the partial turnout of results of the 2022 presidential race.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also the frontrunner in the pre-election surveys, leads the race with over 30.9 million votes according to the Commission on Elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo follows far behind with 14.6 million votes.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said on Twitter on May 10 that he will be going home to his family.

“I’m going home. After being away too long looking after the needs of other people, it is time to serve my family for a change,” Lacson said.

“Enjoying peace and quiet in these challenging times will probably be my life’s greatest reward,” he added.

I’m going home. After being away too long looking after the needs of other people, it is time to serve my family for a change. Enjoying peace and quiet in these challenging times will probably be my life’s greatest reward. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) May 9, 2022

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, on the other hand, addressed his supporters.

He hoped that for the next six years, Filipinos will achieve their sought-after “peace of mind” for the country.

“Ang eleksyong ito ay hindi tungkol sa akin, o sa aming mga kandidato. Ito ay tungkol sa buhay ninyo at kinabukasan ng Pilipinas sa susunod na anim na taon,” Moreno said.

“Nawa’y makamit na natin ang peace of mind na matagal na nating inaasam para sa ating bansa. ‘Yung walang nang higantihan at wala nang bangayan, at focus lang sa pagbigay ng solusyon sa mga problema na kinahaharap ng ordinaryong Pilipino,” he added.

Ang eleksyong ito ay hindi tungkol sa akin, o sa aming mga kandidato. Ito ay tungkol sa buhay ninyo at kinabukasan ng Pilipinas sa susunod na anim na taon. pic.twitter.com/6aUU7whdt6 — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) May 9, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon he conceded his election loss, he said he will be continuing his duty as the city chief executive of the nation’s capital.

Life must go on. Katulad po ng ipinangako ko noon sa inyo, hanggang sa kahuli-hulihang araw ko po bilang Alkalde ng Lungsod ng Maynila ay magtratrabaho po ako. pic.twitter.com/KBI0Wk5fMA — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) May 10, 2022

Moreno, Lacson and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales previously made headlines after they held a joint press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel and declared their unwillingness to withdraw from the elections.

RELATED: Why Pacquiao was a no-show at Manila Peninsula conference

Labor leader Leody de Guzman conceded his election defeat. He joined the outcry of calling on the Commission on Elections to probe the alleged anomalies during elections which include the following:

Vote buying in Las Piñas

Poll watcher harassment in Carmona, Cavite

Sample ballots in Bataan

Malfunctioning of vote-buying machines

Destruction of ballots and machines in several provinces

“Nananawagan tayo sa Comelec na imbestigahan ang mga naiulat na insidente,” De Guzman said.

Nakatanggap na tayo ng mga ulat ng posibleng anomalya sa halalan. Ilan dito ang sumusunod: Vote buying na may pinadadaan muna ang mga botante sa tila buying station bago tumungo sa presinto sa Las Piñas, harassment sa aming mga pollwatcher sa Carmona, Cavite, pic.twitter.com/l4IKjNTySC — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) May 9, 2022

embed<

Aside from Robredo and Marcos, here’s how presidential aspirants rank based on the partial and unofficial tally of the elections:

Manny Pacquiao Moreno Lacson Faisal Mangondato Ernie Abella Leody de Guzman Norberto Gonzales Jose Montemayor Jr.

Robredo, Marcos, Moreno, Pacquiao, Lacson and De Guzman earlier showed to the electorate their fingers with indelible inks after they cast their votes in their respective precincts.

READ: Last stretch: Glimpse of some 2022 presidential hopefuls casting votes