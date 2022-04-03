How 2022 presidential bets marked attendance at 2nd Comelec debate

Nine of the ten 2022 presidential candidates attended the second presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila on Sunday.

For this debate, the 2022 presidential hopefuls are discussing foreign relations, government accountability, and safety and security.

It is hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon.

To mark their attendance, some of the bets took to social media to update the public about the event while others had supporters sharing moments before the debates.

Ernesto Abella

The former spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte shared a photo of him and his team praying backstage before the start of the event.

Abella is also a former evangelical pastor.

Isko Moreno Domagoso

The Manila mayor shared pictures of him arriving at the venue and said that he was about to face the Filipino people acting as the “HR Department” of the second Comelec-sponsored debates.

Leody De Guzman

The labor leader shared photos of him being accompanied by his wife as he attends the second presidential debate of the poll body.

“Salamat sa suporta Ne, aking Darling,” he tweeted.

Salamat sa suporta Ne, aking Darling pic.twitter.com/EByGTH9mm7 — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) April 3, 2022

Norberto Gonzales

Supporters of the former defense secretary shared pictures where Gonzales is being interviewed by reporters before entering the venue.

Ping Lacson

The senator shared pictures of him before entering the venue with the caption: “Ngiting #gwaPING!”

Faisal Mangondato

A Facebook page supporting the businessman’s candidacy reshared a video of him being interviewed prior to the debate.

Leni Robredo

Aika, one of the vice president’s daughters, shared pictures of her and her sister Tricia at the backstage.

“Back to being @lenirobredo’s cheerleaders today,” she tweeted, tagging the presidential bet’s account.

Robredo, meanwhile, does not have any post about her attendance despite being present at the debate.

Physician and lawyer Jose Montemayor and Sen. Manny Pacquiao likewise did not post about their Comelec debate attendance.