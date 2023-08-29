‘No swimsuit competition’: New national pageant seeks ‘reinvention’ with ‘not the usual’ format

A new national pageant is being promoted as “not the usual” type because of its format that removed beauty contest staples such as the swimsuit portion.

Called The Miss Philippines, it was launched under the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization with Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx as the inaugural queen.

Pauline received her crown during the Supra Duo Homecoming Celebration on August 10.

She finished first runner-up at the 2023 Miss Supranational in Poland. Her male counterpart Johaness Rissler finished in the Top 20 of Mister Supranational.

RELATED: ‘Dedication’: Pauline Amelinckx over the moon after Miss Supranational runner-up finish

The Miss Philippines, meanwhile, is the new home of the local crowns of Miss Charm and Miss Supranational.

In a social media post on August 28, it was introduced as a “reinvention” of pageantry in the country as its format is distinct from other national beauty contests.

“The Miss Philippines is reinventing pageantry to come up with an event unlike any other. Here’s to a unique way of gathering beautiful Filipinas around the world. Join The Miss Philippines,” the post reads.

In The Miss Philippines, candidates will no longer compete in a swimsuit competition, a staple in many local and international pageants. Instead, they will be challenged for “red carpet” moments and “Ted Talks” speeches.

Features to be expected from The Miss Philippines are:

No Swimsuit Competition

Red Carpet moments like Cannes for the formal wear segment

Ted Talks-type speeches

An emphasis on how you will promote the Philippines to the world

Screening for applicants will be held on September 2 and 9 at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

In an earlier post, The Miss Philippines was also described as a “celebration” of Filipino communities both in the country and overseas.

“The Miss Philippines pageant is a celebration uniting Filipino communities all over the world to promote and preserve the rich culture and heritage of the Philippines through The Filipino Festival (TFF),” the post reads.

The Miss Philippines earlier extended its application process until September 9.

The organizers said that it was extended to accommodate aspirants in the provinces and in other countries.

“Exciting news! The Miss Philippines and Mister Pilipinas Worldwide are extending the application period until September 9, 2023, to accommodate applicants from the provinces and from Filipino communities all over the world! Get the chance to win major titles for males and females, and to represent the country in international competitions,” the post reads.

Miss Charm, a Vietnam-based competition, is also a new pageant with its first edition taking place last February.

Philippines’ Annabelle Mae McDonnell was named the first runner-up during the coronation ceremony.

Recently crowned Miss Charm Philippines Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio City, meanwhile, will compete on the global stage in 2024.

The 2022 Philippine delegate for Miss Supranational was chosen through the Miss World Philippines pageant under ALV Pageant Circuit. Meanwhile, Amelinckx, this yea’s Miss Supranational Philippines delegate, was chosen after she placed first runner-up at the Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

RELATED: ‘Eternally grateful’: Angelique Manto goes sentimental over Miss Universe PH 2023 cheers