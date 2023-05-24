‘Filipino warmth’: Bohol preparing homecoming for Miss Supranational PH Pauline Amelinckx

Bohol residents are preparing a homecoming event for Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx.

Pauline represented Bohol in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2023 where she was crowned the country’s representative to Miss Supranational 2023 in a separate coronation event.

Panglao Municipal Tourism Office announced that there would be a homecoming set for the Boholana-Belgian beauty on May 29.

“Bohol! It’s time for our Queen to feel the Filipino warmth!” it said in a repost of the homecoming poster, with the hashtag #QueenPauComesHome.

No other details were indicated in the poster except for the day and date of the homecoming.

Meanwhile, ten days after the coronation night, Pauline took to social media to thank her fellow Bol-anon and all the people behind her pageant success.

“Maajung Adlaw! 10 days after the Coronation Night and still I’m filled with so much gratitude. This journey has been challenging but also so fulfilling mainly because of all the people I have had the pleasure to meet and know and keep,” Pauline wrote.

“To my beautiful Bohol and the Bol-anon, daghang salamat. You have made me feel so loved. Salamat, Prov. Government of Bohol headed by Gov Aumentado, Cong (ate) Vanvan, and all officials,” she added.

“Even on my third chance, you still supported and believed in me,” the beauty queen also said.

The 26-year-old Filipino-Belgian beauty also thanked her friends, her team and all the creatives she worked with in her lengthy post. She dedicated her upcoming competition in Miss Supranational 2023 to these people.

“Together we built a community that raised this Queen. And I will carry you with me as I say “Philippines” all the way to Poland,” she concluded her post.

In a separate social media post, Pauline said she is excited be back home in Bohol.

Your little mermaid on land😅 i really miss freediving and I miss Bohol. I'm so excited to be back home again soon for a few days. Sharing here a photo from our pre-pageant beach shoot💛 pic.twitter.com/YjWlX1vf74 — Pauline C. Amelinckx (@PaulineAmelinck) May 20, 2023

Pauline is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Supranational 2023 in July. This pageant will be held in Poland.