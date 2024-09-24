Krishnah Gravidez responds to viral clip of her paying over P130,000 for dinner

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez addressed the viral “Guess the Bill” challenge where she and her friends received a bill of more than P130,000 for a meal.

The 23-year-old beauty queen on Monday, September 23, shared an Instagram Reel of singer Rhaila Tomakin which featured them having a “girls’ night” as they dined at Yamazato, which serves Japanese haute cuisine.

Yamazato is Hotel Okura’s signature fine-dining restaurant.

Meanwhile, Rhaila also included the hashtag “#humor” in her post.

The “challenge” allows diners to guess the total cost of their meal before placing their order.

The winner, or those whose guesses are closest to the actual bill, will “have to pay,” according to the video.

Krishnah guessed P130,000.

Other personalities in the video included aspiring fashion model Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, the youngest daughter of television personality Kim Atienza. She estimated the bill at P120,000.

At the end of the video, Krishnah’s estimate was revealed to be the closest, so she had to pay for the meal.

The clip then switches to the group of diners in a celebratory mood, with one of them holding a sparkler and a bottle.

The clip was also posted by Emman on TikTok, where she was seen responding to some comments.

“So [you] casually have 100k [P100,000], can I have [it],” a TikTok user wrote.

Emman replied with a series of loudly crying emojis.

“I thought this was satire, omg,” another TikTok user wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

“It is, lol,” Emman responded. “Lol” is short for “laughing out loud.”

The video also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it earned flak from some users who disapproved of the “casual” display of extravagance and compared it to other people’s dire living situations.

“The money some people struggle to earn in a year, all spent in one night out… crazy world we live in,” an online user wrote.

“In this economy? Just to flaunt they can splurge in a 100k [P100,000] dinner is just so insane, lmao,” another X user commented.

“The NCR minimum wage earner who works six days a week will have to toil for eight months straight to obtain what they spent in one meal,” a different online user said.

The minimum wage rate of workers in Metro Manila is P645.

“This doesn’t sit right with me… rich people being able to spend 100k+ [over P100,000] on one meal while some people can’t even have 3 [three] meals a day, let alone see that amount of money in their lifetime. EAT THE RICH,” another user wrote.

Krishnah addressed the comments through her Instagram Broadcast Channel and said that the content was a “satire.”

A satire is defined as “a way of criticizing people or ideas in a humorous way, especially in order to make a political point.”

It also means “a humorous way of criticizing people or ideas to show that they have faults or are wrong.”

“You might have seen this content. I just want to make it clear na satire lang po ito. I didn’t pay for anything. I can’t afford, and I will never spend an amount like that for a dinner,” the beauty queen wrote on September 23.

“It was my friend’s birthday and a girl’s night. We were just having fun and hopping on the trend,” Krishnah added with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Kung money ko talaga ‘yan, ipangbibili ko na lang ng food for animal shelters,” she said with a laughing with tears emoji.

Others, however, reminded her about her role as a Miss World candidate.

“Is being pretentious aligned with the values of Miss World? Pwede namang mas worthwhile na TikTok trends, hahaha,” an online user commented in response to Krishnah’s statement.

Krishnah will represent the Philippines at the Miss World 2025 pageant.

She also entered the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant where she won the Miss Charm Philippines title, but later withdrew from the pageant.

The Baguio beauty queen advocates for the welfare of the youth and animals.