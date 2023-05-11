‘Hakot awards’: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bets who won big during prelims

Three aspiring Miss Universe Philippines candidates emerged as big winners during the Preliminary Competition held Wednesday.

Bohol representative Pauline Amelinckx, a returning candidate, won ten special awards, while fellow returning bet Michelle Dee, who is representing Makati City, bagged three special awards.





Pampanga bet Angelique Manto, a former courtside reporter and content creator, took home four special awards.

These are their prizes:

Pauline

Miss Creamsilk Ultimate

Miss Soen

Miss Kemans Body

Miss Hello Glow

Miss Origee Beauty Drink by Skin Magical

Miss Jojo Bragais

Miss Titan Universe

Miss Enderun

Miss Smilee Apparel

Miss Avana

Michelle

Miss Pond’s

Miss Aqua Boracay

Miss Zion Philippines

Angelique

Miss Avon

Miss Okada

Miss Jewelmer

Miss Cavaso

Meanwhile, Jannarie Zarzoso, representative of Agusan del Norte won the Miss Kingston International College award.

The four queens are among the 38 candidates who are seeking to succeed Filipina-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi and become the next Miss Universe Philippines.

Last year, Michelle finished as first runner-up in the pageant, while Pauline was named Miss Universe Philippines Charity.

This year’s coronation night, on the other hand, is set to happen on Saturday evening, May at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It is attended by Miss Universe Organization execs, owner Anne Jakrajutatip; president Paula Shugart; talent director Esther Swan.

Miss Universe title holders, R’Bonney Gabriel, the reigning queen from the USA and Zozibini Tunzi, who won in 2019, are also expected to grace the pageant finale.

