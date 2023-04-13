Who’s who: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night hosts, guests, performers

It seems like the stage is set for the upcoming coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 happening next month.

The MUPH Organization this week unveiled the hosts, guests and performers who will be gracing the coronation night happening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 13.

National Director Miss Universe Philippines Shamcey Supsup-Lee announced that reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will be visiting the Philippines to attend the coronation night.

“Last year, we invited Harnaaz (Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu) and this year, we’re very excited to welcome R’bonney in the Philippines,” Shamcey said.

“We’ll have a lot of activities prior to the coronation night,” he added.

Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017) and Harnaaz (2021) graced last year’s coronation night.

Aside from R’Bonney, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzu will also attend the pageant’s conclusion, according to Miss Universe Philippines Director of Communications Voltaire Tayag.

He also announced that American Idol 2011 runner-up Jessica Sanchez and South Korean singer-songwriter Nam Woo-Hyun of INFINITE will perform during the coronation night.

The coronation night will be hosted by actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards, with Tim Yap and Maureen Montagne as the backstage hosts.

The names of the performers, guests and hosts were also posted on the MUPH’s Facebook page.



A total of 38 candidates are vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown to succeed Celeste Cortesi.

The public can now vote for their favorite candidates to secure a spot at the finals through MUPH’s official app until May 13.

