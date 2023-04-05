‘Power is in your hands’: How to help Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bets reach finals

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) fans can now vote for their favorite candidates to secure a spot at the finals.

The MUPH now has an official app that can be downloaded for free from any mobile application store.

Through this platform, fans are invited to cast their votes on their favorite candidates to win in the weekly challenges of the competition.

Voting runs until May 13. The coronation of the next MUPH winner will also take place on that day at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

“All month long, tune in to our weekly challenges and cast your votes on the official Miss Universe Philippines App,” MUPH said.

“Each challenge winner will have a secured spot in the Live Finale on May 13, 2023!” the organization continued.

Last April 3, MUPH delegates glammed up and showcased their best poses for the Photoshoot Challenge.

The voting period on the app is still ongoing. It will close on Sunday, April 9.

The schedule for the two other challenges is as follows:

Swimsuit Challenge on April 10

Voting period – April 10 to 16

Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge on April 17

Voting period – April 17 to 23

The MUPH candidates vying for the crown are as follows:

Jannarie Zarzoso from Agusan Del Norte Avery Sucgang from Aklan Kristeen Mae Boccang from Apayao Jan Marie Bordon from Bacolod Alexandria Bollier from Bacoor City in Cavite Krishnah Marie Gravidez from Baguio Karen Joyce Olfato from Batangas Joemay Leo from Benguet Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol Princess Anne Marcos from Bulacan Shayne Glenmae Maquiran from Capiz Samantha Panlilio from Cavite Dianne Padillo from Cebu City Emmanuelle Vera from Cebu Province Klyza Ferrando Castro from Davao Oriental Airissh Ramos from Eastern Samar Vanessa Tse Wing from Guimaras Chloei Darl Gabales from Iloilo City Kimberlyn Acob from Isabela Clare Sanchez Inso from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu Michelle Marquez Dee from Makati City Iman Franchesca Cristal from Mandaluyong City Christine Salcedo from Marinduque Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit from Negros Oriental Layla Yousif Adriatico from Northern Samar Laicka Bonquin Implamado from Occidental Mindoro Louise Gallardo from Palawan Angelique Manto from Pampanga Clare Dacanay from Parañaque City Kali Navea-Huff from Pasig City Eileen Gonzales from Quezon City Lesly Sim from Quezon Province Rein Hillary Carrascal from Sorsogon Kimberly Escartin from Southern Leyte Hyra Desiree Betito from Surigao Del Norte Nikki Silva Breedveld from Taguig City Afia Adorable Yeboah from Tiaong, Quezon Christine Opiaza from Zambales

The winner of MUPH 2023 will succeed Celeste Cortesi who won last year.

MUPH 2023 will also represent the Philippines in the 72nd edition of the international pageant to succeed 71st Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

