‘Power is in your hands’: How to help Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bets reach finals

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) fans can now vote for their favorite candidates to secure a spot at the finals.

The MUPH now has an official app that can be downloaded for free from any mobile application store.

Through this platform, fans are invited to cast their votes on their favorite candidates to win in the weekly challenges of the competition.

Voting runs until May 13. The coronation of the next MUPH winner will also take place on that day at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

“All month long, tune in to our weekly challenges and cast your votes on the official Miss Universe Philippines App,” MUPH said.

“Each challenge winner will have a secured spot in the Live Finale on May 13, 2023!” the organization continued.

Last April 3, MUPH delegates glammed up and showcased their best poses for the Photoshoot Challenge.

The voting period on the app is still ongoing. It will close on Sunday, April 9.

The schedule for the two other challenges is as follows:

  • Swimsuit Challenge on April 10

Voting period – April 10 to 16

  • Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge on April 17

Voting period – April 17 to 23

The MUPH candidates vying for the crown are as follows:

  1. Jannarie Zarzoso from Agusan Del Norte
  2. Avery Sucgang from Aklan
  3. Kristeen Mae Boccang from Apayao
  4. Jan Marie Bordon from Bacolod
  5. Alexandria Bollier from Bacoor City in Cavite
  6. Krishnah Marie Gravidez from Baguio
  7. Karen Joyce Olfato from Batangas
  8. Joemay Leo from Benguet
  9. Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol
  10. Princess Anne Marcos from Bulacan
  11. Shayne Glenmae Maquiran from Capiz
  12. Samantha Panlilio from Cavite
  13. Dianne Padillo from Cebu City
  14. Emmanuelle Vera from Cebu Province
  15. Klyza Ferrando Castro from Davao Oriental
  16. Airissh Ramos from Eastern Samar
  17. Vanessa Tse Wing from Guimaras
  18. Chloei Darl Gabales from Iloilo City
  19. Kimberlyn Acob from Isabela
  20. Clare Sanchez Inso from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu
  21. Michelle Marquez Dee from Makati City
  22. Iman Franchesca Cristal from Mandaluyong City
  23. Christine Salcedo from Marinduque
  24. Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit from Negros Oriental
  25. Layla Yousif Adriatico from Northern Samar
  26. Laicka Bonquin Implamado from Occidental Mindoro
  27. Louise Gallardo from Palawan
  28. Angelique Manto from Pampanga
  29. Clare Dacanay from Parañaque City
  30. Kali Navea-Huff from Pasig City
  31. Eileen Gonzales from Quezon City
  32. Lesly Sim from Quezon Province
  33. Rein Hillary Carrascal from Sorsogon
  34. Kimberly Escartin from Southern Leyte
  35. Hyra Desiree Betito from Surigao Del Norte
  36. Nikki Silva Breedveld from Taguig City
  37. Afia Adorable Yeboah from Tiaong, Quezon
  38. Christine Opiaza from Zambales

The winner of MUPH 2023 will succeed Celeste Cortesi who won last year.

MUPH 2023 will also represent the Philippines in the 72nd edition of the international pageant to succeed 71st Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

