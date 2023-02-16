Miss Universe Philippines 2023 update: Samantha Panlilio, Michelle Dee, Clare Inso’s crown bids

Several notable names were making buzz online amid the application for the next edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

Samantha Panlilio, Michelle Dee and Clare Sanchez Inso were being talked about in the local pageant scene after they have formally submitted their applications to the prestigious national competition.

MUP is currently screening and accepting applications for aspiring beauty queens in the search for the next Philippine delegate who “embodies transformational leadership.”

The application period runs from February 13 to 17 on the 4th floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

Angelique Manto, a content creator and host, has announced her bid to join the MUP on the first day of screening, thus making her fans excited for this next chapter.

READ: ‘Ibalik ang korona sa Pilipinas’: Angelique Manto tries out for Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Three other personalities have also caught the attention of local pageant fans after formally submitting their applications.

Samantha Panlilio

Samantha, who formerly competed as Miss Grand Philippines 2021, uploaded a video of her look when she submitted her bid for the MUP on February 13.

“If destiny permits,” she wrote in the caption. She also added the hashtag #iSamPanLaban for her supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Panlilio (@samanthapanlilio_)

This post caught the attention of several pageant pages. One of them, M Pageantry, described this decision to compete as the journey from “GRAND TO UNIVERSE.”

Michelle Dee

Michelle, current Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, is trying out for Miss Universe Philippines for the third time. She filed her application on Valentine’s Day.

On Instagram, the Miss World 2019 top 12 finalist posted a photo of her white dress for screening day.

“Thank you for all the love! I hear you, I’m with you and most importantly we’re in this together. All love,” Michelle said.

She also used the hashtag #deepatapos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Pageant blogger “For the Philippines” also posted a video of Michelle introducing herself to the MUP representatives at the Estancia Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Philippines by Oyelle (@forthephilippines)

Michelle has previously teased her bid to join the MUP anew after she created her Kumu account last year.

READ: Michelle Dee fuels Miss Universe PH bid speculations after creating Kumu account

Clare Sanchez Inso

Clare, a popular social media personality in Cebu, got her fans excited after she shared posts about her application to the MUP.

“Application day! Praying I make it!” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Sanchez Inso (@clareinso)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Sanchez Inso (@clareinso)

Clare was also a finalist in a talent search show called “Bida Next” of “Eat Bulaga” that was aired on GMA-7.

Moreover, the young blogger is also a member of the LGBTQIA community and has been a vocal advocate for their rights.

False alarm

Fuschia Anne Ravena, who was crowned Miss International Queen 2022, previously hyped up pageant fans when she posted a photo of herself all dolled up for an event.

In another post, however, Fuschia clarified that her outfit was not for the MUP application.

“Relax, I was just withdrawing my application!” the former beauty queen quipped in the caption.