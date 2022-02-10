Michelle Dee fuels Miss Universe PH bid speculations after creating Kumu account

First the world, now the universe?

Speculations of Miss World 2019 top 12 finalist Michelle Dee joining the next edition of Miss Universe Philippines surfaced after she created a Kumu account which was needed for the application.

The 26-year-old actress on Wednesday shared a screengrab of her profile page at Kumu, a livestreaming app, on an Instagram Story.

She also reshared posts of support from some Filipinos.

“Ayun! May Kumu na rin si Queen @michelledee (heart-eyed emoji). Intro video na lang ang kulang,” an Instagram user wrote in a repost with a sparkling emoji.

“@michelledee is now on Kumu! Please follow and let us support her in her future streams,” wrote another online user.

Michelle also reshared an Instagram Story of a pageant blogger and wrote, “DEEadtt”. The capitalized letters could be a reference to her surname.

She also added a song snippet of Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” on the shared post.

Beauty queen aspirants are required to create a Kumu account where they are asked to share clips of themselves sharing why they deserve to be the “next Miss Universe Philippines.”

The deadline is on February 15.

READ: Application form, Kumu video: How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Earlier this month, Michelle shared clips of her working out with the following caption: “Strive for progress and never perfection— pero syempre, having the best equipment can definitely speed up that process.”

Some of her followers speculated that she was physically preparing for the prestigious beauty pageant. Others even launched the hashtag “#ForDeeUniverse” as a show of support.

Michelle is the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and businessman Fredrick Dee.

Pageantry seems to be in her blood as she is also the cousin of Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez.

She plays Hazel on GMA Network’s “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” which will air its last episode on Friday, February 11.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines organization will crown its next queen on April 30 of this year.

The winner will represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe, where Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crown her successor.