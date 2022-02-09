Application form, Kumu video: How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Miss Universe Philippines aspirants are given more chances to prove themselves.

As part of its selection process, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Tuesday announced that aspiring beauty queens must send a clip of themselves answering a certain question.

The organization partnered with the video-sharing platform, Kumu, where applicants can upload a video introducing themselves.

They must also say why they are deserving “to be the next Miss Universe Philippines” in the Kumu clip.

The app can be downloaded in Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

They can submit their entries until 11:59 p.m. of February 15.

Those who have submitted their forms before Tuesday are still required to send their Kumu clip.

The MUPH opened its application for 2022 beauty pageants on Thursday last week.

“Follow the footsteps of your favorite Miss Universe Philippines queens and start a queendom of your own! The application process for the most prestigious pageant in the country is now officially open,” it said before.

Candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines must fulfill the following requirements:

Be 18 and under 28 years old at the time of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

A Filipino citizen and holder of a Philippine passport.

Female, never married and have never been pregnant.

MUPH said that it will crown its next queen on April 30, 2022.