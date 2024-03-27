‘Huling kain’: Luis Manzano comments on mukbang experience with Alden Richards

“Huling kain niya?”

Host Luis Manzano shared his reaction during his “mukbang” with actor Alden Richards for his “Luis Listens” vlog on YouTube.

The host featured actress and TikTok sensation Euleen Castro, dubbed the “Pambansang Yobab” who is known for her hilarious food reviews, on the March 26 episode of his vlog series.

Among the things they talked about during her guesting was his “mukbang” experience with the “Five Breakups and a Romance” stars Alden and Julia Montes, whom he featured in the Oct. 20, 2023 episode of “Luis Listens.”

A “mukbang” is an eating webcast trend that originated online in South Korea. It showcases the host binging on large amounts of food while interacting with a live audience.

In his latest “Luis Listens” episode, the host recalled his “mukbang” feature with Alden while talking to Euleen.

“Ito, sa’tin na lang ‘to, ha. Nag-mukbang kami ni Alden. Ang daming kinain nung lalaking ‘yon,” Luis shared.

“Ang dami niyang project, commercial. Pero parang naisip ko tuloy, gipit siya,” he added.

A laugh track followed his comment, as well as clips of Alden from his “Luis Listens” feature.

“‘Di ba ang daming teleserye nung ni Alden? Commercial, may movie sila ni Julia nung time. Binabayaran ba si Alden?” Luis added.

“Parang ‘yung kain niya, ‘yung kain niya sa’min, ‘yun ‘yung huling kain niya,” the host said.

The video then featured an image of a crying Alden with a dialogue balloon: “Kaya nga mukbang eh.”

Luis’ comment amused some Pinoys who shared their reactions online.

“Wicked humor. Luis Manzano will always be one of my favorite showbiz personalities,” a user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Hayp ka talaga, Luis,” another user commented with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

“Food is life daw kasi, paps Luis,” wrote a different Pinoy with grinning emojis.

Luis is known for his humorous comments and quips, as well as playful banters and jokes.

RELATED: How netizens indulged Luis Manzano’s request to turn his emotional wedding photo into memes