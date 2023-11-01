‘Five Breakups and a Romance’ hits P50M mark in two weeks

“Five Breakups and a Romance,” the romance movie of Alden Richards and Julia Montes,is proving to be a hit among moviegoers.

On Tuesday, October 31, Alden shared in an Instagram post that the film has crossed the P50 million mark at the box office.

The film achieved this milestone two weeks into its theatrical run.

“Hindi po ito possible kung hindi dahil sa inyong suporta. Maraming maraming salamat po,” the actor wrote.

“Five Breakups and a Romance” opens in theaters on October 18.

The film is billed as “a modern love story” that tells the story of carefree Lance (Richards) and career-centric Justine (Montes) “as they navigate to find the ideal midpoint between love and career.”

This is Alden’s first movie since the 2019 hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye.” “Five Breakups and a Romance” also serves as Julia’s big screen comeback since her last movie starring role in 2016.

Expectations are high for the Alden-Julia starrer, mainly as it follows the box office success of Star Cinema’s “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

With these box office results, “A Very Good Girl” and “Five Breakups and a Romance” are arguably among the first post-pandemic Philippine cinema hits outside the Metro Manila Film Festival. The 2022 edition of the annual film fest saw the horror film “Delete” reportedly hit the P200M mark in ticket sales.