How netizens indulged Luis Manzano’s request to turn his emotional wedding photo into memes

Television host Luis Manzano, who recently got married to longtime girlfriend Jessy Mendiola, encouraged Filipino online users to create memes out of one of his wedding pictures.

The actor, who is also known for his sense of humor on social media, acknowledged how the public reacted to his now-viral photo where he was captured crying while watching Mendiola walk down the aisle.

Manzano posted this twice on his official Facebook page with different captions:

“Gawan niyo ng ng meme! Bilis! (laughing-with-tears emojis),” the initial post reads.

“Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo! (laughing-with-tears emojis),” another post said.

Online Filipinos indulged Manzano by sharing some of their versions in the comments section of both posts.

“Congrats!” a Facebook user commented with party-related emojis. The comment was accompanied by a meme.

Another online user shared a scenario an introvert may experience.

A Facebook user also related Manzano’s emotional photo to the extended enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area.

Another Filipino related the photo to students answering modules in the current distance learning setup.

A noodle brand—which shares the same namesake as the actor’s nickname—also joined the fun and transformed the photo into a meme.

Manzano is an endorser of the famous instant noodle brand.

He recently got married to Mendiola whom he has been in a relationship with since 2016.

The wedding was an intimate ceremony held at The Farm at San Benito in Lipa City in Batangas. It was officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa and attended by the couple’s family and select friends.

The marriage was only announced to the public through a video posted on Mendiola’s vlog last Sunday.