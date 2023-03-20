Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano’s 2015 car photo resurfaces amid James-Issa buzz

An old Instagram post of actress Jessy Mendiola hanging out with Luis Manzano and calling Angel Locsin her “girl crush” resurfaced online amid the buzz about James Reid and Issa Pressman.

Last Friday, a Twitter user shared a screengrab of a now-deleted post of Jessy with Luis in response to a post about “time is the ultimate truth teller.”

The post listed some showbiz couples who have sparked controversies and speculations before such as Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson and AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica.

It also included the names of James and Issa, as well as Jessy and Luis.

Time is the ultimate truth teller updated list: 1. Julia Baretto and Gerald Anderson

2. Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

3. Paolo Contis and Yen Santos

4. AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica

5. Kiefer Ravena and Kholeen Ortiz

6. James Reid and Issa Pressman — ALTKapamilyaChannel (@AltKapamilyaCH) March 17, 2023

“[N]ever forget HAHHAHAHAHHAHA,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing an old screengrab of Jessy’s Instagram post before.

The actress has since deleted the post but screengrabs of it have been recirculating online following the buzz about James and Issa.

James and Issa sparked dating speculations after the latter uploaded a photo where the actor was spotted holding her hand.

The Careless chairman also shared a video of them singing along to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” during his concert in Manila.

It has prompted some JaDine (James Reid and Nadine Lustre) fans to comment that they have been “gaslighted” before.

This was because Issa was previously speculated to be James’ “other woman” when he was still with Nadine.

Meanwhile, Jessy uploaded her Instagram picture with Luis in September 2015. It had the following reported caption:

“Si hassle na walang ginawa kundi patawanin ako buong trip. Salamat sa mga advice mo at sa mga kwento mo. Ibang klase talaga, chokie! Salamat sa protekta! (emojis) Hi @therealangellocsin, sabi ko kay @luckymanzano girl crush talaga kita (emojis)”

Reports said the picture was taken after the Kapamilya tour in London, when Luis and Jessy went to the British capital for the “ASAP Live in London” show before.

At that time, Luis was still in a relationship with Angel, while Jessy was with JM De Guzman.

A year after the picture was uploaded, Angel was asked to comment about Luis’ rumored relationship with Jessy.

“Wala akong magandang masabi, so hindi na lang ako magsasalita. Kung ini-enjoy nila ‘yung moment na ‘yun, e di, good job!” Angel said in 2016.

Jessy cleared herself by saying that her conscience was clear.

“I would never ever destroy a relationship,” she said in the same year.

In 2017, two years after Jessy initially uploaded the controversial picture, Luis denied that a “secret date” happened between them in London.

It was also the same year when Jessy confirmed they were in a relationship.

Now, Jessy and Luis are happily married and with one child.

Angel, meanwhile, has been happily married to Neil Arce since 2021.