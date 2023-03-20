‘Stop being only opinionated’: Yassi says in tweet amid Issa-James romance rumors

“Just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people.”

Yassi Pressman expressed this in a tweet following the recently revived issues surrounding her sister Issa, James Reid, and Nadine Lustre.

Issa and James on March 16 sparked dating rumors after they uploaded photos that showed them holding hands and having fun at the sold-out concert of Harry Styles at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last week.

Some Filipinos, particularly previous fans of the JaDine love team, also talked about the controversy that hounded both celebrities—James allegedly cheated on Nadine with Issa.

James and Nadine confirmed their breakup in January 2020.

Several fans also recirculated the statement of Yassi about the breakup wherein she defended her sister from the allegations at that time.

“Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay,” Yassi said back then.

In a new statement on March 18, Yassi spoke about engaging in fake conspiracies.

Yassi also used the hashtag #thinkbeforeyouclick in her tweet.

“Just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people. Let’s stop being only opinionated, [and] try harder to be educated with facts,” the actress said.

“‘Cause if the words you threw around were tattooed on you, would you walk around proud,” she added.

Yassi also shared a screenshot of this tweet on her Instagram account. In the caption, she added the following remark with a hand-over-mouth emoji:

“Smiling ‘cause you don’t know anything about our personal relationships. Kung maka-judge!”

Yassi then promoted a comedy series that she’s starring in “Kurdapya.” It premiered on TV5 on March 18.

“Ang i-judge niyo nalang ay si Kuring at si Daphne mamaya nang 6p.m. sa #KURDAPYA,” Yassi said.

“At ayan, siguradong mas laugh trip pa,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet last Friday, James reiterated that the past issue with Issa are mere rumors.

“I usually never address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” James said.

“To my fans, all you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he added.

James and Nadine were in a relationship and co-stars in several shows and movies for nearly four years until their much-publicized split.

Issa was seen as one of their closest friends before.