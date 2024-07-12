‘Unmatched era’: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano’s 2010s reign reminisced

Filipino entertainment was on a roll during the 2010s with back-to-back movie hits starring Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano.

While these women have since taken new heights in their respective careers, that era remains beloved and unmatched, according to many Pinoys.

A Pinoy social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) to reminisce about the movies that defined a generation’s teenage years, as well as catapulted the trio to elite status.

⊹₊ ⋆ 10s babies, it’s time to reminisce! kathryn bernardo, liza soberano, and nadine lustre’s domination of the 2010s a thread on an unmatched era pic.twitter.com/X5VxRqTuhw — ﹰ (@scorpiolustre) July 6, 2024

The post on X went viral with over 21,000 likes and 1.8 million views.

Numerous replies to the post got sentimental over the years that went by too fast.

Some were in disbelief that what used to be the time of their youth is now a bygone era.

“I can’t believe I’m already at that age where my most favourite entertainment at the peak of my youth is already being reminisced like this 😭 I feel so old, I can’t believe these movies were released a decade ago already 😭,” lamented a Pinoy user.

Meanwhile, other online users were simply overjoyed to see how the actresses’ career panned out.

“Will forever be my powerful female trio. Now, I am very glad that all of them are doing excellently in the paths that each of them took,” shared another user.

“We’re never gonna get another trio like this ever again I fear,” commented an X user.

Likewise, one repost of the X thread expressed a yearning for “cheesy” romantic comedies which current mainstream filmmakers deviated from, in favor of more dramatic stories.

BRING BACK CHEESY ROMCOM FILMS !!! Tama na sa hugot films please 😭😭pic.twitter.com/fmAZqYMiXP https://t.co/DZbczdl6oc — Kenji (@Benj_Buddy) July 7, 2024

Some of the era-defining movies shared in the rundown include Wattpad story adaptations in 2014 like “Diary Ng Panget” which kickstarted the popularity of Nadine’s love team with James Reid; “She’s Dating the Gangster” where Kathryn and Daniel Padilla gave life to the story of Kenji and Athena; and the latter JaDine movie “Talk Back And You’re Dead”.

It was followed by another string of rom-coms the following year with KathNiel’s “Crazy Beautiful You”, JaDine’s “Para Sa Hopeless Romantic”, and Liza and Enrique Gil’s “Everyday I Love You”.

The following several years continued to blossom for the hit-makers, inside and outside their respective love teams.

Most recently, Kathryn won her first Best Actress Award from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) 2024 for her performance in “A Very Good Girl”.

Likewise, Nadine won her second Best Actress Award from the same award-giving body in 2023, for her performance in “Greed” and Best Actress at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival for the horror film “Deleter.

Liza also has her own share of career highs, including a German Moreno Youth Achievement Award at the 2020 FAMAS awards, as well as a debut in Hollywood for her role in the film “Lisa Frakenstein” this year.

