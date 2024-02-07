‘This is power’: Celebs cheer Liza Soberano for debut Hollywod film premiere

Several personalities cheered actress Liza Soberano after she reflected on her first-ever project in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Filipina-American actress on February 7 described the Los Angeles premiere of her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein” as a “special night.”

“I’m so incredibly honored to be around amazing talent and even better human beings! I’m so proud of this wonderfully bonkers film we made that was born out of love for horror/comedy and a passion for storytelling,” Liza wrote on Instagram.

She then mentioned her co-stars and the key people behind the film like director Zelda Williams and screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“Words cannot even express how happy I am to be part of your vision @zeldawilliams, thank you for seeing potential in me, even when I had doubts. You were the heart of this film and we couldn’t have done it without you!!” the actress exclaimed.

“Diablo, thank you for creating the masterpiece that is Lisa Frankenstein, I had so much fun entering your quirky little universe,” Liza added.

“@kathrynnewton and @colesprouse killed it in this one, LITERALLY. They’re such talented artists but more importantly, the best human beings on earth, and deserve all the love and success! Thank you, @focusfeatures, for the opportunity, hope we made you proud!!” she said.

“We hope everyone loves the film as much as we loved making it!!” the actress concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

Her post has received over 165,000 likes and several comments so far, including from fellow showbiz personalities.

Actress-fashion influencer Heart Evangelista praised Liza for breaking the norm and following her passion.

“Carving out her own path (fire emoji) this is power! Proud of you, Liza (smiling emoticon) you went against the flow of the usual norm (heart emoji),” Heart commented.

“The risk of not getting anyone’s approval and still going for what’s in your heart (fire with heart emoji), go for it!! @heyrenzp and @mickeysee, congrats! The [spotlight] is on YOU for everyone to see! (smiling emoticon),” she added, tagging Liza’s hairstylist and makeup artist.

Actress Iza Calzado had a similar comment.

“Congratulations!!! Been your fan since day one. So proud of you!!!” she exclaimed with heart emojis.

Here are more comments from other personalities:

“Hell yes, Liza!!! I’m celebrating youuuu!” voice actress Inka Magnaye wrote with emojis.

“Congrats. You look amazing! Can’t wait to watch it,” Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt commented.

“I am so incredibly proud of you,” actress Janella Salvador said.

“Gooo, Liza!! Congratulations and can’t wait to watch!” Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez wrote.

“Congratulations!!!” Kapuso actress Carla Abellana said.

“SUPER CONGRATSSSSSS, MHIEEEEEEEEE (clapping hands emojis) finally!!!!!” filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone commented.

Kathryn Newton, Liza’s co-star in the film, also chimed in.

“Movie star,” she commented with a star emoji.

“You’re such a joy!! (sparkling heart emoji) you absolutely killed it!!” Jenna Davis, who played Lori in “Lisa Frankenstein,” also wrote.

American director-producer Joe Russo previously described Liza as a scene stealer in her debut Hollywood film.

Other American film critics also lauded the half-Pinay actress’ performance in the horror-comedy.

Liza plays Taffy, the kind and clueless stepsister of Kathryn’s Lisa Swallows, the titular role.

READ: ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ cast reveal: Who’s who in Liza Soberano’s debut Hollywood film

“Lisa Frankenstein” centers around Lisa Swallows who accidentally reanimates a handsome corpse (played by Cole Sprouse) from the Victorian era during a lightning storm.

The narrative unfolds as the pair embark on a darkly humorous journey seeking love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.

It is now showing in Philippine cinemas starting today, February 7.

It was in 2022 when Liza revealed that it has “always” been her dream to pursue a career in Hollywood. She did not renew her contract with ABS-CBN, her home network, in the same year.

RELATED: Messages of support pour in for Liza Soberano after criticisms vs vlog, career