Carla Abellana’s sentiments on e-boarding passes, gates resonate with travelers

Many Filipinos found Kapuso actress Carla Abellana’s comments on electronic boarding passes for air travel relatable.

The actress shared her thoughts on electronic boarding gates and passes, which airlines issue to allow passengers to access secure areas of the airport and board flights.

Carla’s recent Instagram posts showed that she visited Japan.

“Welcome to the Philippines, where electronic gates do not recognize electronic boarding passes,” she wrote on Threads on Thursday, February 20, adding a Philippine flag emoji.

Her post has earned 614 likes, 40 replies and 26 reposts so far, with online users agreeing with her comments.

“Many airports in the US and Canada, pareho din. SFO, SAN, LAX, SEA, YVR, to name a few,” another Threads user commented.

The online user is referring to San Francisco International Airport, San Diego International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Vancover International Airport.

“Hahahaha. Kaloka. Tapos punta IO [Immigration Officer] say’o at mag-scan ng barcode [niya] hehehe,” another user wrote.

“Hehe, sa T3 [Terminal 3]. Kaya ang haba ng pila kasi hindi na-re-read agad ang bar code. Tapos sabi pa nung nag-a-assist, for Hong Kong Express ata ‘yun (this was in December), it won’t work kasi walang bar code ang boarding pass nila,” a different online user shared.

“[Medyo] kulang din sa visuals kung paano gamitin ang e-gate and alin ang pwede at hindi. And hindi na ba talaga naglalabas ng sticker once you get through? When I [first] used it kasi in 2019, may sticker pa na nilabas,” the online user added.

“Hahaha, true!!! Even Physical boarding pass, madalas ‘di din gumagana,” another Pinoy wrote.

“In t3 [Terminal 3], you need to have a printed boarding pass just to use the e-gate,” a different online user said.

“True, taas pa ng pila,” another online user commented.

An electronic boarding gate, or self-boarding gate, lets passengers with electronic boarding passes verify their identity and board with a simple scan, eliminating the need for manual document checks. It aims to reduce waiting times, minimize human errors, and enhance security.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport started using e-gates in 2018.

Travelers need to place their e-boarding pass in the scanner and then wait for it to be read.

ALSO READ: Carla Abellana jokes about migrating after learning content creators’ pay abroad