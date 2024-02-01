‘Lisa Frankenstein’ cast reveal: Who’s who in Liza Soberano’s debut Hollywood film

Much has been said about actress Liza Soberano’s hotly-anticipated Hollywood debut film, but who are its cast members?

“Lisa Frankenstein” is the upcoming horror-comedy that is the feature directorial debut of late comedian Robin Williams’s daughter, Zelda Williams.

It is also Liza’s first Hollywood film after making known her desire to pursue her lifelong dream of having a career in the world’s biggest film industry.

Zelda credited Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody for her enthusiasm in the film, saying it was rooted in her deep admiration for the latter’s singular voice as a writer, especially when it comes to characters in her stories.

“The thing I enjoy most about her writing is the personality infused into all of it,” the director said.

“It’s clear immediately who these characters are, whether they’re for you or not. That sort of strong flavor choice will always be my cup of tea,” Zelda added.

Set in 1989, “Lisa Frankenstein” features an awkward 17-year-old girl named Lisa Swallows who is trying to adjust to a new school and a new life after her mother’s death and her father’s hasty remarriage.

Despite the unwavering support offered by her plucky cheerleader step-sister Taffy (Liza Soberano), Lisa only finds solace in the abandoned cemetery near her house, where she tends to the grave of a young man who died in 1837 — and whose corpse she unwittingly reanimates (Cole Sprouse).

Feeling obligated to help the poor soul regain his humanity, Lisa embarks on a quest to breathe new life into her long-dead new companion.

Here are the movie’s list of characters:

Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton)

Lisa is a 17-year-old misfit who is too self-conscious and withdrawn to fit in with either the popular crowd or other outsiders at school, the punks, Goths and stoners.

In the wake of her mother’s murder, she barely speaks.

According to Kathryn, Lisa is a girl “who isn’t heard, who doesn’t speak up.”

“She doesn’t think she matters very much. She’s been through a lot of trauma, and she is so hurt and shy she would rather not bring any attention to herself,” the actress said.

The Creature (Cole Sprouse)

The Creature is the corpse that Lisa unintentionally brings back to life.

A professional pianist who took his own life after being rejected by a woman he adored, the Creature was a hopeless romantic gentleman who was well-versed in 19th-century manners and etiquette.

He feels immense gratitude toward Lisa, which soon blossoms into genuine adoration.

Cole said that he thinks the “Creature” realizes he’s deeply in love with Lisa “over time.”

“He wants to be her protector, trying to make her feel heard and understood,” he said.

Taffy (Liza Soberano)

The Pinay actress’ character is the kind and clueless stepsister of Lisa who is empathetic, earnest and wildly popular.

Taffy is described as the antithesis of the stereotypical mean girl who welcomes Lisa into her family with open arms and does everything she can to help her fit in.

Cody describes Taffy as her “favorite character.”

Janet (Carla Gugino)

Janet is Taffy’s narcissistic mom who dotes on her own daughter but is endlessly disapproving of Lisa.

Carla describes her character as the “hero of her own story.”

“Janet has created and curated a perfect world and a perfect family in her mind, and she cannot imagine how Lisa would not want to be a part of it,” she said.

Dale (Joe Chrest)

Lisa’s own father, Dale, does little to intervene on his child’s behalf, leaving Janet to exert her domineering influence at every turn.

Producer Mason Novick describes Dale as a “checked-out dad.”

“Diablo writes a lot of dad characters who are just oblivious to what’s going on. I don’t want to say men in Diablo’s scripts are knuckleheads, but the focus of the conversations are on women,” he said.

“The father is around, and he’s really funny, but he’s not the one moving the story forward. He is very much the passive husband,” Mason added.

Michael Trent (Henry Eikenberry)

Michael is Lisa’s crush whom she describes as an “intellectual punk dreamboat.”

Although he initially seems to display an odd kind of fascination with Lisa, he doesn’t necessarily harbor romantic feelings toward her.

Michael said that his character is “so clueless.”

“Lisa Frankenstein” is set to premiere in local cinemas on February 7, a pre-Valentine treat to Pinoys, especially Liza’s fans.

