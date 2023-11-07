Special pre-Valentine treat: Liza Soberano’s debut Hollywood film to premiere in February

The highly anticipated Hollywood debut film of Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano finally has a premiere date in the Philippines.

Dark comedy “Lisa Frankenstein” is set to arrive in local cinemas nationwide starting February 7, days before the celebration of the Day of Hearts.

Film distributor Universal Pictures said it is a “special pre-Valentine” release.

“Dig up someone special,” it said in its poster.

Liza plays the character of Taffy, the titular character’s cheerleader stepsister.

Filipinos can have a glimpse of her role in the film’s teaser trailer where Liza’s character gives Kathryn Newton’s Lisa an uncomfortable look and says: “That’s really weird, Lisa.”

The movie also features “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse as the Victorian corpse who Lisa reanimates.

“Lisa Frankenstein” describes itself as “a coming of rage love story” about a misunderstood teenager, Lisa Swallows, and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse.

The two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.

RELATED: Antoinette Jadaone shows love to Liza Soberano as teaser for debut Hollywood film drops

The film is Zelda Williams‘ feature directorial debut. She is the daughter of the late actor-comedian Robin Williams.

The script of “Lisa Frankenstein” is also penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The movie is Liza’s first project in her attempt to pursue a career in Hollywood since she expressed her desire to make a name in the world’s biggest film industry last year.

ALSO READ: IG mutuals: These Hollywood stars are Liza Soberano’s new Instagram followers | Pinoys rally behind Liza Soberano amid criticisms vs vlogging gig