‘Mr. and Mrs. Gil?’: Congratulatory comments flood fictional ‘LizQuen’ wedding pic

Did Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, also known as “LizQuen,” tie the knot?

This was what Facebook page “Lizquen Diaries,” which has 20,000 followers, implied in a post on Thursday.

“Congratulations, Mr. [and] Mrs. Gil,” it said with emojis of a bride and groom.

Its post has amassed 27,000 likes and love reactions, 1,600 comments and over 100 shares so far.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Wow, congratulations,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Wow, so happy for you both,” another user commented.

“Congratulations… happy for you… and praying for your new journey as [a] new couple… God bless po,” wrote another Pinoy.

“Congratulations to both of you… I hope it’s real,” commented a different user with emojis of clapping hands, kissing faces and heart-eyed faces.

A reverse image search of the picture reveals that the still is a scene from their 2016 ABS-CBN teleserye “Dolce Amore,” where Liza played the rich Serena Marchesa while Enrique played Tenten Ibarra, a boy who does unconventional jobs to get by.

The teleserye had the rich-girl-meets-poor-boy trope, with their characters eventually marrying each other in the final episode.

Liza wore a wedding dress designed by celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran, while Enrique wore a classic Barong Tagalog.

“Dolce Amore” was the second teleserye project of their love team called “LizQuen.”

Last February, Enrique dispelled breakup rumors with Liza following constant speculations about their relationship status since last year.

The rumors were amplified by the confirmed breakups of other celebrity couples earlier this year such as Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, as well as Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque.

KathNiel, LizQuen’s contemporary, also ended their 11-year relationship in November 2023.

Last March, Enrique’s absence from a block screening of his movie held by the actress was noticed by online users.

Liza and Enrique have been in a relationship for the past eight years, although they only confirmed it in 2019.