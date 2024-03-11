Famous ‘Glambot’ references Liza Soberano’s showbiz breakthrough project

An American entertainment outfit referenced Liza Soberano‘s very-first teleserye project with Enrique Gil in its post featuring its famous dramatic video portrait trick of the Filipino-American actress.

E! News on March 7 shared the “Glambot” of the half-Pinay actress who made her Hollywood debut with the horror-comedy film “Lisa Frankenstein” last month.

Liza attended the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards which famously featured the onstage reunion of “Devil Wears Prada” stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

The actress is also a member of the SAG, which she said is a union that provides crucial support and protection for actors.

The half-Pinay wore a black sequined tube gown with a voluminous skirt by American designer Pamella Roland. It was also part of the designer’s pre-fall 2024 collection.

Liza’s look was accessorized with a chunky statement necklace, while her long bouncy curls complemented her outfit.

She was among those who were featured on E! News’ “Glambot,” a popular slow-motion video portrait trick that was the brainchild of director Cole Walliser for the publication.

The trick features stars standing in a spot and performing for a robot-controlled high-speed camera to produce a “moving” portrait.

It has since become an awards season fixture, especially during the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes.

Another Pinay who had her “Glambot” feature in Hollywood was Golden Globes and BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon.

Meanwhile, E! News has been sharing Liza’s “Glambot” on its social media pages.

It also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of how the video portrait was done.

“Hey #LizaSoberano, we will be replaying this glambot forevermore,” E! News said on the X platform on March 7 with a heart emoji.

The caption especially caught the attention of Filipinos who knew the reference.

“Forevermore: Her first TV series!” a user commented.

“Much appreciation for this, @enews! Little fun trivia: Forevermore is the name of Liza Soberano’s first Philippine TV series where she’s the protagonist,” another user wrote.

“Haha, I see what you did there,” commented another user.

“Love the ‘Forevermore.’ IYKYK [If you know, you know],” wrote a different user.

“Forevermore” is Liza’s showbiz breakthrough and her first teleserye project with Enrique under ABS-CBN’s “LizQuen” tandem in 2014.

Before that, she used to play the third wheel in the “KathNiel” tandem with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

In “Forevermore,” Liza played the role of Agnes Calay, daughter of a strawberry farmer, while Enrique portrayed the rebellious Xander, son of a hotel magnate.

The series catapulted their onscreen tandem into popularity and led to more projects for them like “Dolce Amore,” “Bagani,” “Make It With You,” “Alone/Together” and “My Ex and Whys,” among others.

Liza has since pursued her longtime dream to have a career in Hollywood.