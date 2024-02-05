‘I’d never have become Kris’: Kris Aquino thanks Deo Endrinal for career guidance

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino credited late Dreamscape Entertainment head Roldeo “Deo” Endrinal for making her a big name in the entertainment industry in her peak years.

Dreamscape Entertainment is one of the TV production units that creates television series, including teleseryes, for ABS-CBN and its sister channels and online platforms.

The “Queen of All Media” paid tribute to one of the network’s stalwart storytellers behind some of the most memorable and groundbreaking shows on Philippine television after his son announced his passing over the weekend. Deo was 60 years old.

“I am proud to declare — I’d never have become KRIS without the magical guidance of the creative genius that was DEO ENDRINAL,” Kris wrote on Monday.

Kris revealed that Deo will “always” remain the reason why she has learned the “importance of honoring the job you’ve been given.”

She shared that the late executive “imposed a 12-midnight curfew” on her when she was a newly single mom at 28 years old.

At that time, Kris said that Deo was her “sole manager.”

“He said: ‘You have a morning show that airs LIVE at 11 a.m., if you’re seen out until 3 a.m., the staff in that restaurant, may mga nanay at asawa — audience mo sila. Nasa studio ka ng 9 a.m., meaning, bumangon ka para maligo etc at 7:30 — paano ka gagalangin ng audience mo kung hindi mo binibigyan ng importansya ang trabaho mo?'” Kris said, recalling his words.

“Deo believed in me when many doubted,” she added, saying that she was the third pick to host the now-iconic game show “Game Ka Na Ba? (Game KNB)” before.

“He showed me the value of professionalism, respect, and generosity in sharing the credit with everyone involved in the production of my shows [and] movies. He instilled in me how to separate my personal problems from my duty to entertain (if only my dressing rooms had CCTV cameras — sometimes, 5 mins. before going live, my tears would still be rolling nonstop.),” Kris said.

The former actress also shared that Deo “fought” for her when she asked the network to take an indefinite leave during the “last few weeks” of her mom, late former president Cory Aquino.

“He was a generous [and] thoughtful ninong to Bimb [Bimby Aquino]. He wrote the most beautiful messages in his cards — all of them I scanned so that I’d forever have copies of his heartfelt greetings,” Kris said.

She admitted that they “drifted apart” when she left the Kapamilya network in 2016, adding that she now regrets not keeping in touch with him.

“Please know LA, I never ‘unloved’ you,” she said.

Before she left showbiz because of her health condition, Kris was known for her extra way of hosting game shows and talk shows with her high energy, witty comments and straightforward remarks.

She was the face of popular shows like “The Buzz,” “Kris TV,” “Game Ka Na Ba” and “Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities who paid tribute to Deo were Vice Ganda, Judy Ann Santos, Jodi Sta. Maria, Anne Curtis, Dimples Romana, Gary Valenciano, Shaina Magdayao, Donny Pangilinan, Jolina Magdangal, Bianca Gonzalez, Alexa Ilacad, Maris Racal, Darren Espanto, Chie Filomeno and Jhong Hilario, among others.

As head of Dreamscape Entertainment, Deo was an executive producer, writer and creative director who produced a string of hit Kapamilya television shows like “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Dirty Linen,” “Linlang,” “Flower of Evil” and “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

ABS-CBN described him as someone with a “creative brilliance, passion for storytelling, and commitment to excellence.”

“Deo led his team in producing countless meaningful stories that resonated with and inspired our audiences,” the network said in a statement.

“His warmth, generosity, and dedication have endeared him to man,” ABS-CBN said.