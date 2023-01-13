Dolly de Leon gets featured in famous slow-mo video portraits during Golden Globes

Veteran Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was featured in an American entertainment publication’s famous dramatic slow-motion video portrait trick during the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe nominee’s look caught the attention of E! News, which shared a Facebook Reel and Twitter post of the Pinay striking a pose in her sultry black leatherette gown with a built-in corset.

Black opera gloves and a pair of black patent leather pumps accented Dolly’s look.

Reports said that her red carpet gown was designed by London-born Filipino fashion designer Norman René De Vera, creative director of AZ Factory.

Meanwhile, LJ Perez served as her stylist.

Norman in an Instagram post said that Dolly’s gown was made from sustainable fabrics and by hand in their Parisian in-house atelier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norman Rene’ De Vera (@normanrenedevera)

Dolly, according to photographer Bianca Parks, commented on the sexy ensemble: “This is the real me!”

The Pinay attended the prestigious awards show after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture at the Golden Globes 2023 for her breakthrough performance in “Triangle of Sadness.”

It is the first time a Filipina was nominated for a major category in the accolades.

READ: ‘Bright future ahead’: Pinoys still toast Dolly de Leon’s historic Golden Globes nomination

Dolly in the Cannes-winning film played the role of Abigail, a toilet manager who leads a group of privileged cruise ship passengers as they get stranded on an island.

Her performance also earned her the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The Pinay likewise earned a nomination for best actress in a supporting role at the Satellite Awards 2022 given by the International Press Academy.

Dolly is also longlisted for best supporting actress at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards.

She is additionally regarded as a strong contender in the upcoming Academy Awards for the best supporting actress category.

Meanwhile, the actress during the Golden Globes awards show got featured in E! News’ “Glambot,” where stars stand on a spot and perform for a robot-controlled high-speed camera to produce a “moving” portrait.

The trick was the brainchild of director Cole Walliser for the publication.

It has since become an awards season fixture, with the initiative being done during the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes.

“The gloves, darling, the gloves,” E! News said on Thursday with a clapping emoji. “Dolly De Leon stuns at the #GoldenGlobes.”

It can be seen on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

The gloves, darling, the gloves. 👏 Dolly De Leon stuns at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iYzwvdvSi4 — E! News (@enews) January 12, 2023

The feature on Dolly caught the attention of some Pinoys, who gave laudatory comments in the quote tweets.

“Good Morning to the baddest Dolly de Leon. I just saw this and it made me smile,” a Filipino Twitter user wrote with heart and fire emojis.

“She’s getting the Hollywood treatment and I’m [so] proud,” another online user wrote with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“The first Filipinaaaaaa,” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

Some personalities who have since been featured in E! News’ “Glambot” was Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Natalie Portman and the cast of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”