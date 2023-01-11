‘Bright future ahead’: Pinoys still toast Dolly de Leon’s historic Golden Globes nomination

For Filipinos, veteran actress Dolly de Leon‘s nomination in the prestigious Golden Globe Awards is still worth a toast.

The “Triangle of Sadness” actress was among those gunning for the nomination of the Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture award in the 80th edition of the award ceremony.

She was bested by Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in the Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Despite this, Dolly’s name continued to trend on local Twitter as her fellow Pinoys cheered her nomination for the international accolades.

“Still proud of you, hunty Dolly de Leon. To be nominated alone in the prestigious #GoldenGlobes is by itself already a victory..” a Filipino wrote with clapping and raised hands emojis.

Still proud of you, hunty Dolly de Leon. To be nominated alone in the prestigious #GoldenGlobes is by itself already a victory.. 🙌🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8Q2OPrPbqq — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲 (@krizzy_kalerqui) January 11, 2023

“Nahhh, sorry but Dolly de Leon is still my winner,” another Twitter user wrote with a sparkles emoji.

“I haven’t seen ‘Triangle of Sadness’ yet but I’m still proud of Dolly de Leon too, like (crying emoji) she has a bright future ahead in the industry, THAT’S MOTHER,” another online user commented.

“A nomination is still a massive WIN! Congratulations, Miss Dolly de Leon!” a different Pinoy exclaimed.

“Congratulations still to Ms. Dolly De Leon for being the first Filipino to be nominated at the #GoldenGlobes,” another online user commented.

Dolly is the first Filipina to be nominated for the Golden Globes Awards’ Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture category.

READ: ‘Proud Pinoy moment’: Filipinos cheer Dolly de Leon’s 2023 Golden Globes nomination

She is also the first Pinoy to have won the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Dolly is also regarded as a strong contender in the upcoming Academy Awards for the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Pinay earned raves for her breakthrough performance in “Triangle of Sadness” as toilet manager Abigail, who leads a group of privileged cruise ship passengers as they get stranded on an island.