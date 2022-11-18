Dolly de Leon shares fighting chance in Hollywood amid buzz on possible Oscar nom

Veteran actress Dolly de Leon shared her fighting chance in Hollywood after her name was floated among the possible nominees for a major category in the upcoming Academy Awards or the Oscars.

Fresh from the United States, the actress graced the opening of the 10th QCinema International Film Festival on Thursday where her Cannes-winning movie, “Triangle of Sadness,” had its Philippine premiere.

Dolly was in the stateside where she participated in the producer’s campaign to woo members of the Academy Awards to select her as a finalist in the 2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actress category.

Her performance in the dark comedy film earned similar commendation from Filipinos after receiving a rousing standing ovation following its Philippine premiere.

According to Dolly, she chose to be in the country for the film’s local premiere to feel the reaction of her fellow Pinoys.

“It was my choice to be here,” she told ABS-CBN News.

The actress also said that she believes Southeast Asians have more “representation” on the international stage, saying that there’s more “diversity” when it comes to casting and on film production teams.

“Nagbabago na ‘yung mundo ngayon eh, dun na tayo sa, ‘yung inclusivity, na lahat ng ethnicities welcome dun sa mundo nila,” Dolly said in a video uploaded by News5 entertainment journalist MJ Marfori.

The actress cited the international breakthroughs of fellow Pinoy actors Soliman Cruz, Chai Fonacier, Ruby Ruiz and others for continuing to open more doors for Filipino artists on the global stage.

Dolly also described the campaign for the movie to get nominated under Best International Feature Film category of Oscars 2023 as “super solid.”

“Talagang ang sipag sipag nila na i-campaign tayo tsaka ‘yung pelikula, as in back-to-back ‘yung mga pangyayari,” she said.

“May interview ta’s photoshoot, ta’s screening, ta’s Q&A, ta’s cocktails, ta’s ganon ulit. Gising na naman nang maaga tapos tulog na naman nang late. So talagang solid ‘yung campaign nila dun,” Dolly added.

In relation to her possible Oscar nomination, the actress admitted that she does not want to expect too much since she does not want to feel bad if she fails to get in.

“Kung hindi pumasok, okay lang, siguro iiyak ako ng isang araw ta’s okay nako ulit,” she said with a laugh.

Moving forward, Dolly teased that she will work in the US in March where she will take part in a comedy film.

“Parang ano ako doon, medyo mean or medyo masungit na stepmom,” she said.

‘Triangle of Sadness’

The actress stars in Ruben Östlund‘s “Triangle of Sadness” as Abigail, a toilet manager on a luxury cruise ship.

The movie tells the story of celebrity couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) who were invited to a yacht for a luxury cruise after Fashion Week.

Things take a turn for the worse when a storm occurs and they get shipwrecked on a desert island with several other billionaires who joined the cruise.

Mild-mannered Abigail, who ends up being the most capable of them, becomes a ruthless survivalist and leader figure among the privileged passengers as they deal with their situation.

The film has earned the Palme d’Or for Best Picture, the top award, at the prestigious 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Dolly’s performance was also lauded by the foreign press, with Variety saying that “her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike.”

“Her story is just one part of Östlund’s searing commentary on privilege, greed and power — but Abigail’s power play, exquisitely brought to life by de Leon’s deadpan delivery, is what audiences will remember,” the entertainment publication said.

Variety awards guru Clayton Davis said that Dolly “could be the frontrunner walking into awards season,” referring to the Oscars.

“Her committed turn not only makes her the defining supporting performance of the year thus far, but also, if enough Academy members make a note to focus on quality (and not simply name recognition as they can often do),” he predicted.

Variety has released its Oscar predictions for 2023 and ranked the Filipina third among the possible Best Supporting Actress contenders.

The Oscars is an awards ceremony in the US that annually honors the best technical and artistic achievements in the American and international film industry.

Winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a professional honorary organization composed of distinguished cinematographers, directors, actors, musicians, writers, editors and such.