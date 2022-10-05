‘The representation we need’: Chai Fonacier earns cheers for Western psychological thriller

Fellow Filipinos cheered actress Chai Fonacier after being featured in a trailer of a Western psychological thriller featuring Hollywood stars Eva Green and Mark Strong.

A Twitter account that features upcoming films and other content about movies posted a trailer of “Nocebo” on Tuesday.

Its premise involves a fashion designer (Eva) suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Mark).

Help arrives in the form of a Filipino nanny (Chai) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a “horrifying truth” to the family.

The film is a collaboration between Ireland and the Philippines.

It is set to premiere in US theaters on November 4 and in video-on-demand on November 22.

Chai previously described her character as “really interesting,” “dark” and which she “haven’t (sic) done before.”

“It’s also my first time to be part of a psycho-thriller, so this experience is interesting, especially that most of the projects I’ve done have been comedies, and for those that aren’t, my characters have been that of comic relief,” she said in a 2021 interview.

The award-winning Cebuana actress has starred in films such as “Patay na si Hesus,” “Respeto,” “Pauwi Na,” “Born Beautiful” and “Miss Bulalacao.”

Last year, Evan lauded Chai and called her a “great actress” while they were still shooting the film.

“Chai is truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity and she was an incredible partner — she blew me away!” the French actress wrote on Instagram.

Eva is a Golden Globe nominee for her role in the series “Penny Dreadful” while Mark is most known for his portrayals in “1917” and “The Kingsman” movie franchise.

Meanwhile, Chai’s participation elated fellow Filipinos who congratulated her on social media.

“Chai Fonacier is the Filipino representation we need!!!!!” a Twitter user exclaimed in response to the trailer release.

“In fairness, Chai’s energy and presence match that of Eva Green. Eva f**king Green! So proud of you, Chai!” wrote another online user with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Hoy, ang galing [ni] Chai!!!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Reminds me of Nick Joaquin’s ‘Tropical Gothic.’ Congratulations, Chai Fonacier! Can’t wait to watch it,” history researcher Kristoffer Pasion commented, referencing a Filipino literary piece by a national artist.

“Nocebo” marks Chai’s first foray into international roles.