‘Proud Pinoy moment’: Filipinos cheer Dolly de Leon’s 2023 Golden Globes nomination

Various accolades poured in for Filipina actress Dolly de Leon after being nominated in the 80th Golden Globe Awards for her performance in the satirical Cannes-winning film “Triangle of Sadness.”

The veteran actress was among the nominees for the Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture award, along with Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Carrey Mulligan (“She Said”).

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 will be held on January 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

Dolly’s nomination came after she won the Best Supporting Performer in the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2022.

She also secured a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Satellite Awards 2022 given by the International Press Academy.

All of the recognitions were for Dolly’s breakout role as Abigail, a mild-mannered toilet manager on a luxury cruise ship who becomes a ruthless survivalist leading the shipwrecked privileged passengers.

Ruben Östlund‘s “Triangle of Sadness” won the highest award in the Cannes Film Festival 2022, the Palme d’Or or Golden Palm.

Meanwhile, Dolly’s performance in the dark comedy impressed her fellow kababayans who conveyed their congratulations to the actress through social media.

She is believed to be the first Filipino to be nominated for the Golden Globe Awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“MISS DOLLY DE LEON GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE HOLY SHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!! YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” actress Janine Gutierrez tweeted with a raised hands emoji.

“GOOD MORNING KAY DOLLY DE LEON!!!!!!!!!” actress-singer Maris Racal wrote with a crying face emoji.

“Aba, matindi. Proud Pinoy moment. Congrats, Ms. Dolly de Leon. Hope to see you soon in local productions,” another Twitter user wrote.

“The nomination itself and [being] on the same screen with these amazing actresses is already an honor,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Congratulations to Dolly De Leon for her Golden Globe Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ This is a stunning win for Filipino representation in Hollywood! MABUHAY!” another Twitter user wrote.

Last month, Dolly shared her fighting chance in Hollywood after her name was floated among the possible nominees in the upcoming Academy Awards or the Oscars.

Her performance in the film was previously lauded by the foreign press, with Variety saying that “her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike.”

“Her story is just one part of Östlund’s searing commentary on privilege, greed and power — but Abigail’s power play, exquisitely brought to life by de Leon’s deadpan delivery, is what audiences will remember,” the entertainment publication said.

Variety awards guru Clayton Davis said that Dolly “could be the frontrunner walking into awards season,” referring to the Oscars.

Dolly is a classically-trained theater actress who has starred in more than 30 stage productions, from Shakespeare to Harold Pinter to Samuel Beckett.

She has also worked with highly regarded directors like Lav Diaz for “Historya ni Ha” and Erik Matti for the HBO anthology series “Folklore.”

Dolly dedicated her nomination to her fellow Filipinos.

“Hindi ako sanay sa nomination na ganito. Ang sarap. Sana mas marami pa sa atin ang makatanggap ng ganitong recognition because so many of us deserve it,” she said.