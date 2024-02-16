Dolly de Leon, Khalil Ramos, other industry peers rally for Jade Castro’s release

Celebrities Dolly de Leon, Khalil Ramos and Gab Pangilinan, along with other personalities in the film industry, called for the immediate release of filmmaker Jade Castro days after he and his friends were arrested without warrant over alleged arson.

The acclaimed director and his companions, civil engineers Noel Mariano and Dominic Ramos and sales manager Ernesto Orcine, were vacationing in Quezon province when they were accused of setting a modern jeepney on fire on January 31.

The group was arrested without warrant on February 1. They have since been detained at the Catanauan Municipal Police Station.

Five organizations have previously called for their release.

A fundraising initiative was also launched to help them deal with their legal fees.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros has additionally filed a resolution seeking the Senate panel on public order and dangerous drugs to investigate the police operation that led to the arrest of Jade and his friends.

Lawyer group Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), which is chaired by lawyer Chel Diokno, also flagged the police’s actions against the group, saying that there was no basis to arrest them without a warrant and that there were “defects in the inquest process.”

Two officials of the Mulanay town in Quezon said they were with the group in a food establishment when the crime occurred.

The local government employees added that Catanauan was far from where Jade and his friends were during the period of the crime.

A CCTV footage also revealed that the filmmaker was seen recording a local pageant in Mulanay on the night of the supposed arson.

Despite this, the police continued to detain the group as they doubted the CCTV’s authenticity.

Numerous personalities have since rallied for their release under the hashtag “#FreeDirekJade,” mostly actors and Jade’s colleagues and friends in the local film and entertainment industry.

Among these are Golden Globes and BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon and actors Khalil Ramos and Gab Pangilinan.

“All our mutual friends have nothing but good words to say about you. And because of that and my own experience of you, I know you’re one of the good people we’re lucky enough to have in this crazy world. Kelan ba kita makakatrabaho? Sana soon. Uwi ka na, please. Pauwiin [niyo] na si Jade. PLEASE. #freedirekjade,” Dolly wrote.

Khalil also described Jade as “one of the kindest directors” he has ever worked with.

“So generous with his craft [and] knowledge. Kaka-miss mga kwentuhan natin, direk! Kelan na next?? #FreeDirekJade,” the actor said.

One of the kindest directors i’ve ever worked with. So generous with his craft & knowledge. Kaka miss mga kwentuhan natin direk! Kelan na next?? #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/HLqtpC0VOh — Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) February 15, 2024

Gab also described the director as “one of the most genuine, fun people in the industry.”

one of the most genuine, fun people in the industry— can’t wait to work together again @castrojade 🙏🏼🙏🏼#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/cJYqn4QMYN — gab (@gabpangilinan) February 15, 2024

Actress and film producer Iana Bernardez, the daughter of renowned actress Angel Aquino, also called for the director’s release.

Dear Jade,

Super kinikilig ako until now when I revisit this tweet. Yes I revisit it. Hahahahaha! That’s how much it helps me when I doubt myself, because somewhere out there, I know Jade Castro believes in me. Thank you so much. #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/4DOp4wWwC1 — Iana Bernardez (@NCLST) February 15, 2024

Actor-director John Lapus described Jade as a “kind” and “calm” person.

Si Direk @castrojade ang director namin sa sitcom na Mac&Chiz 😍 Mabait sya, kalma at crush ko sya! #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/4HBl99ha33 — John Lapus (@KorekKaJohn) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti invited friends and his colleagues to show their support for Jade by appearing at the Congress on Monday, when he said the House Committee on Public Order and Safety will hold a hearing over the case.

“#freejadecastronow,” he wrote.

Fellow filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone, Quark Henares, Jun Robles Lana, Paolo Villaluna, Samantha Lee and Moira Lang likewise called for their contemporary’s release from detention.

Dear @castrojade, ,

Marami pang konsiyertong kailangang panoorin, sineng kailangang tapusin, pagkaing kailangang lasapin, awards na kailangang hakutin, pelikulang kailangang gawin. Bilisan mo na. #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/zbkHgZfVYa — Quark Henares (@quarkhenares) February 15, 2024

It’s been 16 days since Jade Castro and his companions have been arrested for a crime they clearly did not commit. #FreeJadeCastro pic.twitter.com/JO1g9csizB — Jun Robles Lana (@junrobleslana) February 16, 2024

Dear Jade, Nuong jurymates tayo sa Baguio, alala ko how hard you made me laugh when we both got locked out dahil walang rooms for us. Here's to more laughter, art talk, and damn, more films when you get out. Naging pelikula bigla buhay mo na surreal. Waaaaaah#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/m5yOnON9Au — paolo villaluna (@paolovillaluna) February 15, 2024

Dear @castrojade Pupuntahan pa natin yung best neighborhood Turon at hahanapan pa kita ng orange chocolate cake.#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/JsNbvrU6mL — Samantha Lee (@givemesam) February 15, 2024

TV and film director Mae Cruz Alviar also wished Jade and his companions were currently “safe.”

I’ve only had a chance to meet Direk @castrojade eons ago in a brainstorming session at Star Cinema. I hope there will be a chance to meet him again and exchange ideas with him like we did before. Praying he and his companions are safe 🙏🏼 #FreeDirekJade — Mae Cruz Alviar (@queenbeemae) February 15, 2024

Author-musician Aldus Santos also attested to Jade’s character and called for the director’s release.

I was part of an ABS-CBN brainstorm team that included my fellow writer Karl de Mesa, the musician Gloc-9, & filmmaker Jade Castro. Pretty damn cool, such a brilliant assembly of creatives. It was clear that early ('00-'01) that Jade was destined for greatness.#FreeDirekJade — Aldus Santos (@aldussantos) February 15, 2024

Danica Sison, creator and writer of the web series “Boys’ Lockdown,” also used the “#FreeDirekJade” hashtag to express support.

Look at us o, @castrojade babies pa tayong berks dito 👶🏽#freedirekjade pic.twitter.com/HeeSa5AnY6 — Danice Mae P. Sison (@danicemaepsison) February 15, 2024

Film producer and festival worker Lorna Tee hoped she would be able to see Jade’s “sweet smile” again.

Hey @castrojade

Just want to see that sweet smile of yours again soon. #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/rFcwpxnaGA — Lorna Tee (@lornatee) February 15, 2024

Writer and film director Kenneth Dagatan recalled how Jade taught him to find his “voice as a storyteller.”

Josel Garlitos, senior story producer and headwriter of “Drag Race Philippines,” quipped that he and the director would still “shoot Oscars posters photos.”

“I love you, Jadey! #FreeJadeCastro, #FreeDirekJade,” Josel wrote.

Dear Jade Castro,

Late na ako nakagawa nito dahil nakalockin shoot ako. A week before the shoot lang magkakasama tayo sa ng ilang beses. For the past weeks wala nang kainisan sa Chambawumba thread, wala munang kasagutan sa ating mga pop quiz at biglaang trivias. Cont. pic.twitter.com/xOugHxZlRB — Hedwig Snatchedt 🦉✏️ (@iamjosel) February 15, 2024

Ronald Arguelles, executive producer of C1 Originals movies and Vivamax’s head of content aggregation, offered a prayer for Jade’s sake.

#FreeDirekJade @castrojade Photo credit: 2018 @c1origs Cinema One Originals. I pray to God that He will bring him home to his family and friends. Protect him and surround him with Your Love. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fBDctAVRlz — Ronald Arguelles (@IamLavinia) February 15, 2024

Indie film producer Alem Ang hoped the director could be immediately released since they still have a lot of stories to produce and turn into movies.

Dear @castrojade ,

To say that I miss you in an understatement. Ang dami na nating pinagsamahan at ang dami na nating films na nabuo. Sana palayain ka na at ang dami pa nating mga kwentong bubuin pa at isasapelikula. Love,

Alem#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/v1xLbWayHD — Alem Ang (@mister_angst) February 15, 2024

Jade is known for writing and directing the romantic indie film “Endo” which won the Special Jury Prize at the 2007 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and Best Screenplay at the 2007 Gawad Urian.

He also directed “Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington,” “My Big Love,” “My Lady Boss,” “My Kontrabida Girl,” “Beki Boxer,” “LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” and “Juana C: The Movie

Jade also wrote for the films “First Day High,” “RPG Metanoia” and “My Amnesia Girl.”

The filmmaker was additionally the director for Virgin Labfest 12’s “Dalawang Gabi.”