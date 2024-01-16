‘Such an honor’: Taylor Sheesh says after meeting Robredo

Drag artist Mac Coronel, popularly known as Taylor Sheesh, took to social media to express joy and gratitude after meeting former Vice President Leni Robredo.



“I had the time of my love fighting dragons with you,” she wrote in a post where she shared photos of her with Robredo, human rights lawyer and former senatorial candidate Chel Diokno as well as opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The caption is from Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” lyrics.

“Such an honor to meet you,” Taylor Sheesh added, tagging the three personalities.

The four met at the Disinformation Townhall and Kickoff Event of BUILD Pilipinas over the weekend.

Robredo also shared snaps of her meeting with Taylor Sheesh captioned with “ICONS.”

Taylor Sheesh rose to fame in 2023 after her videos, performing and emulating the Eras Tour of American singer-songwriter Swift, trended online.

She has since made guest appearances in the local TV scene, including being a part of a “Magpasikat” performance during the 14th anniversary of ABS-CBN variety show “It’s Showtime.”

Taylor Sheesh was also featured “Good Morning America,” a popular morning show in the United States.

She landed her first international gig in Singapore last November.

