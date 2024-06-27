‘BINI’ hailed most searched on YouTube in June

Filipino Pop (P-POP) girl group BINI takes over Filipinos’ interest as the most searched artist on video-sharing platform YouTube.

According to the data retrieved by the popular search engine Google Philippines this June, BINI emerged as the Philippines’ top-browsed artist on YouTube surpassing global artists Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Sabrina Carpenter.

Google Trends’ data showed that BINI is mostly searched in the regions of MIMAROPA, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas and Bicol.

In Google Philippines’s interest-over-time graph, BINI began climbing Pinoys’ web search since the release of their music video, “Salamin, Salamin” on YouTube last March.

The percentage was measured by the dominance of a certain keyword search compared to other terms being browsed at a specific time and place.

Eventually, the girl group reached a record-breaking peak of 100 in popularity this month, while Filipinos’ interest in searches for Taylor, Beyonce and Sabrina dropped over time.

BINI’s hit songs, “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin” garnered the highest traction as many people looked for the music, lyrics and more.

Besides being locally known, the nation’s girl group also reached the international community.

“The group was also more popular in the United Arab Emirates — around 700,000 Filipinos are part of the country’s population, more than half of which are in Dubai alone,” Google Philippines said.

“This means that ‘BINI’ as a search term truly dominated all other keywords in these areas. The number properly contextualizes the sheer amount of search data with particular times and locations,” it added.

Other popular searches

Aside from BINI’s growing popularity, Taylor is still a popular search among Filipinos in Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, Central Luzon and Region XII.

Pinoys’ emerging searches in June include Taylor’s vault songs from her re-recorded album “1989” as well as some songs from her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department”.

Another global pop star, Beyonce, retained her most searched momentum in Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Davao.

“Donk”, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 carriages” are some of the top searches related to the artist.

Finally, Sabrina is being searched by the residents of Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Cordillera Region, Central Visayas and Caraga.

Her new single, “Espresso” piqued Pinoys’ search interest, alongside its lyrics and her performance at the 2024 Coachella.

Actor Barry Keoghan also made it to the roster of highest searches related to Sabrina. This month, she released a new music video on YouTube for her single, “Please Please Please”, featuring Barry as her leading man.

