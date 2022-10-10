‘Okay lang ba kayo?’: Pinoy fans react after QC residents named top 5 listeners of Taylor Swift

Quezon City residents were heavy listeners of Taylor Swift, according to data from Spotify.

Spotify unveiled the top 13 cities that listened to Taylor Swift the most from September 27 to October 4, ahead of the release of her next album.

“Last week, these 13 cities were the biggest Taylor Swift listeners in the world. Will your city be #1 when the clock strikes midnight?” the streaming platform tweeted on October 7.

Quezon City landed high up on the fifth spot. It is also the only place in the Philippines that made it to the list.

The following cities are Taylor’s Top Listeners in the world:

London New York Sydney Melbourne Quezon City Chicago Los Angeles Sao Paulo Mexico City Singapore Atlanta Brisbane Dallas

Spotify made a “top 13” list instead of the usual “top 10” in reference to the number of songs in Taylor’s next album “Midnights” to be released on October 21.

The Grammy awardee has also expressed in interviews that she considered 13 as her lucky number.

Spotify’s ranking gained traction among Taylor’s fans, collectively called “Swifties.”

It garnered 4,540 retweets, 5,904 quote-retweets, and 27,600 likes so far.

Filipino Swifties also saw the tweet and were amused that Quezon City residents were heavy listeners of Taylor’s music.

“A city in the Philippines outselling these cities of first world countries,” one Twitter user said.

“QCITY IS TOP 5 LETS GOOOOO,” another Twitter user tweeted.

Filipino writer Alfonso Manalastas also asked in jest if Quezon City residents are still okay.

“QC friends ok lang ba kayo,” he asked with a crying emoji.

Other Filipinos, meanwhile, clamored for Taylor to perform in the Philippines again.

“If we don’t get a concert here despite that #5 I’m literally going to RIOT,” one Twitter user said.

“Philippines at TOP 5 yet the last tour here was Red Tour when will I ever see you at concert @taylorswift13? I have been dreaming of this since I was 12,” another Twitter user said.

Other Swifties had a different interpretation of Spotify’s tweet.

They ran speculations about the reason behind Spotify suddenly releasing such data days before the release of “Midnights.”

GOING BACK TO THIS, THERE HAS TO BE A SINGLE COMING BC WHY ELSE WOULD THEY SAY ‘will your city be #1 when the clock strikes midnight?’ SO MAYBE SINGLE ANNOUNCEMENT AND THEN RELEASE AT MIDNIGHT TOMORROW NIGHT????? https://t.co/bS1eKUtbZq — lana (midnights version) ✨ (@tays_midnights) October 7, 2022

Taylor has often given her fans different hints and clues called “Easter eggs” about her next project.

For “Midnights,” Taylor launched TikTok series called “Midnights with Me” where she unveiled the title of a track for each video.

On October 7, the singer-songwriter finally unveiled the full track list, including a collaboration with American singer Lana Del Rey.

Taylor described this album as a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”