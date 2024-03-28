A city dweller’s guide to Visita Iglesia in Metro Manila

The Visita Iglesia is one of the most notable traditions of Filipino Catholics during Holy Week.

For city dwellers and those who will be in the capital region on the Holy Days, some entities and personalities have compiled a guide of churches they can visit for their pilgrimage.

DOT’s recommendations

For those who want to visit churches steeped in rich history and spirituality, the Metro Manila office of the Department of Tourism has compiled a list of the most iconic churches in the National Capital Region.

Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned — Marikina

Minor Basilica and National Shrine of St. Lorenzo Ruiz — Binondo, Manila

Manila Cathedral — Intramuros, Manila

San Sebastian Basilica — Quiapo, Manila

San Felipe Neri Parish — Mandaluyong

St. Peter and Paul Parish — Makati

Baclaran Church — Parañaque

Jollibee’s recommendations

Historian Xiao Chua also shared that Jollibee has a brochure of recommended churches Filipinos can visit around Metro Manila.

Shrine of Our Lady of Grace — Caloocan

Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph (Bamboo Organ Church) — Las Piñas

Guadalupe Church — Makati

Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Immaculate Conception — Malabon

San Felipe Neri Parish — Mandaluyong

Manila Cathedral — Manila

Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned — Marikina

St. Peregrine Laziosi Parish & Diocesan Shrine — Muntinlupa

Diocesan Shrine & Parish of San Jose de Navotas — Navotas

St. Andrew’s Cathedral — Parañaque

National Shrine of Our Mother Of Perpetual Help (Baclaran Church) — Parañaque

Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig — Pasig

Diocesan Shrine of Saint Martha — Pateros

Santuario de San Vicente de Paul — Quezon City

St. John the Baptist Parish (Pinaglabanan Church) — San Juan

Sto. Niño de Taguig Parish — Taguig

National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima — Valenzuela

City of Manila’s recommendations

To those who want to explore the nation’s capital, they can visit the following churches found within the City of Manila:

Tondo Church

Immaculate Concepcion Church

Sta. Cruz Church

Quiapo Church

Sampaloc Church

Our Lady of Peñafrancia de Manila

Sta. Ana Church

Paco Church

Malate Church

Ermita Church

Manila Cathedral

San Agustin Church

Binondo Church

San Sebastian Church

Campus recommendations

Major universities in the metro also have religious sites where Filipinos can fulfill their Visita Iglesia pilgrimage.

The Church of the Gesu — Ateneo de Manila University

Most Blessed Sacrament Chapel — De La Salle University

Parish of the Holy Sacrifice — University of the Philippines Diliman

Santisimo Rosario Parish — University of Santo Tomas

Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat — San Beda University

Eco-friendly suggestions

The local government unit of Quezon City, which is known for its bike-friendly initiatives, similarly suggested churches that can be visited by bike or by walking, saving gasoline.

The city government listed sites pilgrims can visit in whatever district they prefer.

The Visita Iglesia is a tradition among Catholics in which they visit at least seven different churches on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday as a form of pilgrimage.

Some offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament, while others pray in front of the successive Stations of Cross in each church.

The choice of seven churches was believed to be a reference to the Seven Last Words of Jesus or His Seven Holy Wounds.

