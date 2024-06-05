Prices of Jollibee’s bestsellers slashed to make cravings more affordable

Fast food chain Jollibee crowd favorites have been made affordable for those who wish to satisfy their cravings for the popular Filipino fast food.

Jolly Meal Savers have reintroduced their bestsellers like fried chicken, Filipino-style spaghetti, and burger at an even lower cost and all for P95.

To compare, one piece of Chickenjoy rice meal with drink used to cost P109, Jollyspaghetti with fries and drink at P125, and Yumburger with fries and drink were previously sold at P105.

The meal rates were adjusted based on the fast food chain’s commitment to providing affordable food to its customers, according to Jollibee Director Luis Berba.

“We truly appreciate and care for our customers and always find ways to provide what they deserve—the best taste and best value. Making these well-loved meals even more affordable reaffirms our commitment by reminding our customers of the reason why they’ve always cherished Jollibee,” he said.

Anne Curtis, actress TV host and Jollibee endorser, made the fast food chain’s public service announcement on June 3.

Jollibee enjoyers can now taste their favorites without breaking the bank via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, or online delivery apps like GrabFood and FoodPanda.