WATCH: Anne Curtis unveils twin statue to be displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s ‘Glamour Zone’

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 27, launched the wax figure of the multi-talented star, Anne Curtis.

Anne is the first actress and TV host in the Philippines to be immortalized in the star-studded Hong Kong museum. She joins other Filipino legends honored with wax figures at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Broadway icon Lea Salonga also unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure for the museum in Singapore last September.

Anne’s twin statue is dressed in an elegant cream-colored Dior gown donated by the actress herself.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is a world-famous attraction boasting multi-talented wax displays of individuals who make global waves in their craft.

The public can view Anne’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s “Glamour Zone” starting December 9 this year.

