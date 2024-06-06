‘Long overdue’: Lea Salonga’s inclusion in Madame Tussauds wax museum delights Pinoys

“Overdueeeee”

This was what Filipinos exclaimed after learning that Broadway icon Lea Salonga is the latest Pinoy to be immortalized in the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Madame Tussauds Singapore announced that the multiple award-winning performer will have her very own wax figure in the museum in the third quarter of this year.

The figure will capture the theater legend in a striking pose that the wax museum said “powerful, iconic, and uniquely Lea.”

“Shining, Shimmering, Splendid! The legendary Lea Salonga will have her very own wax figure in #MadameTussuadsSG! Are you as excited as we are?” the wax museum said in an Instagram post on June 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Singapore (@mtssingapore)

Elaine Quek, head of sales and marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore, said that they were “truly excited and honored” to house Lea’s wax figure.

“Madame Tussauds has always been about showcasing remarkable talent and bringing the audience closer to them through lifelike wax figures. We know a lot of people all over the world are excited to see Lea Salonga in wax,” she added.

“The whole Filipino community globally is beaming with pride, that’s why we know we had to reach out to her and make it happen here,” Elaine said.

Lea’s inclusion in the star-studded halls of the famous wax museum was well-received by fellow Filipinos who thought her “immortalization” was “long overdue.”

“Finally!!!!!” Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray commented with raised hand emojis.

“Congratulations, coach. Mahal kita. We are so proud of you, icon. Love you,” actress-singer Vina Morales commented with several emojis.

“Wowoowow!!!!” multi-media personality Tim Yap wrote with heart emojis.

“That’s so cool!!!! @msleasalonga,” actress Gelli de Belen commented with clapping hand emojis.

“Overdueeeee,” beauty vlogger Raiza Contawi wrote with clapping hand emojis.

“Should have had hers ages ago. Long overdue,” another Facebook user commented.

“It’s long overdue! But, FINALLY!!!” a different user exclaimed with emojis.

Lea herself also shared her amazement upon learning of the wax museum’s interest in “immortalizing” her in its halls.

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honor and privilege to be asked. It’s fantastic!” she shared during her sitting session with the Madame Tussauds Singapore team of expert sculptors and artists.

With her well-decorated career spanning over 45 years, Lea is best known for her iconic performances as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan, and as the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical “Les Misérables” on Broadway.

She has toured worldwide as a singer, performing sold-out concerts in the most prestigious venues.

The theater icon was also among “The Voice Philippines” and “The Voice Kids Philippines” judges.

Other highlights of her career are performing for six Philippine presidents, four American presidents, and for British Princess Diana and British Queen Elizabeth II.

The announcement of Lea’s wax figure is in time for her concert, “Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between,” where she will perform her iconic roles from “Miss Saigon,” “Les Misérables,” “Aladdin,” and “Mulan,” along with “Miss Saigon” shows in Singapore.

RELATED: Madame Tussauds eyeing Lea Salonga as next Filipino wax figure

Other Filipinos with wax figures of themselves in Madame Tussauds are Catriona, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, “Multimedia Superstar” Anne Curtis and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.