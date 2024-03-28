‘World tour next?’: Pia Wurtzbach’s iconic wax figure now in Singapore

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s twin, her very own wax figure, just arrived in Singapore over the weekend.

From Hong Kong, Pia’s wax figure, she fondly calls “P2,” can now be viewed in Madame Tussauds Singapore, Sentosa, for a limited time. It can be viewed in the wax museum until September 1 this year.

She now joins other strong female personalities such as Dua Lipa, Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Audrey Hepburn and more at the Singapore wax museum.

Pia first made history in 2019 as the first Filipino wax figure to be featured in Madame Tussauds.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, on the other hand, is the first and used to be the only Filipino wax figure in Singapore.

Aside from the two beauty queens, Anne Curtis was the latest Filipina to wax figure. Her wax figure can be viewed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Since the launch of her wax figure in 2019, Pia has since penned a novel titled “Queen of the Universe” and featured Singapore on her TV program, “Pia’s Postcards.”

Pia said she is once again delighted to see her twin, P2, who is wearing the replica of her iconic Swarovski-embellished royal blue ball gown by Michael Cinco, which she wore when she passed on the crown in 2016.

The figure also reimagines her crowning moment.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw my wax figure by Madame Tussauds. It was a bit shocking and thrilling at the same time, and the unveiling was definitely the highlight of my life. I’m really excited that I get to share another moment with P2 and have fun with my fans, this time in Singapore. I hope they enjoy interacting with my ‘twin’ and getting their own crowning moment,” she said in a statement.

Pia also took to Instagram to remember her crowning moment and invite the public to visit her wax figure.

The beauty queen also quipped of having a world tour because of her traveling wax figure.

“Singapore, that was so much fun! Thank you for coming to Madame Tussauds (especially those who flew in for this!). Everyone was such a trooper for being so game with all the activities. Definitely such a thrilling moment reminiscing my pageant days with all of you. Happy to see my “twin” again whom I fondly call Pia 2,” Pia wrote.

“Don’t forget to catch my wax figure here in @mtssingapore til Sept 1. World tour next?” she added, with wink emoji.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder’s wax figure has been brought to Singapore after several fans clamored for her wax figure to be featured at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“Pia is an outstanding woman who has made many achievements in life,” Elaine Quek, head of Sales and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore, said.

“We know there are many Pia fans out there who would like to see the queen up close. We are happy to have her figure at our attraction and hope many would take this opportunity to not only witness the amazing likeness, but also admire the craftsmanship that had a hand in making the figure,” she added.

The museum also partnered with travel and activities booking platform, Klook, Philippine Airlines and Resorts World to celebrate Pia’s wax figure arrival in Singapore.

Fans can also get chance to enjoy a “Queen” promo on Klook, which includes admission to Madame Tussauds and a copy of Pia’s novel, “Queen of the Universe.” — Rosette Adel