Catriona Gray steals spotlight in interview with Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray‘s well-known eloquence was once again the highlight of a clip that teased at her interviewing “The Idea of You” stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

The beauty queen shared that she had the opportunity to talk to the romantic comedy stars about their film which will stream on Prime Video Philippines on May 2.

“Got the chance to interview @annehathaway and @nicholasgalitzine about their film #TheIdeaOfYou (white heart emoji) Catch the full interview on April 25!” she exclaimed on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23.

Prime Video Philippines also commented on the preview.

“When a queen meets a fellow queen… and her prince charming (heart-eyed and starry-eyed emojis),” the streaming platform said.

“We are loving the behind-the-scenes interview, @catrionagray! Can’t wait to see what @annehathaway and @nicholasgalitzine have in store for us in #TheIdeaOfYou this May 2,” it added.

The preview shows Catriona gamely talking about the film and then asking a question to Anne.

“It’s a fantastic question,” the Hollywood actress said before giving her answer.

The beauty queen’s typical eloquence was noticed by Filipinos who saw the clip.

“Akala ko si Catriona ‘yung sumasagot. Question pala ‘yun, uy!” an Instagram user exclaimed.

“As valedictorian ka [diyan], sisssss. Great job, as always!” another user wrote.

“Bongga! Good choice na si Catriona ang nag-interview kay Anne, alam mong intellectual conversation, hindi ‘yung tabloid-ish na mga tanungan! Ta’s ang pogi ni Nicholas. Ehe!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Not Catriona asking Anne a Miss Universe question,” another user commented with a crying emoji.

The video also caught the attention of medical doctor Vicki Belo and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

“So proud!” Vicki commented with a heart emoticon and a fire emoji.

“Omgeeee, sis!! Can’t wait to watch this!!” Nicole exclaimed.

Catriona is known for being articulate and eloquent in her speaking engagements.

Her communication prowess has impressed the public especially on how she handled her hosting duties and how her impactful answers to Miss Universe 2018 made her clinch the elusive crown.

Meanwhile, “The Idea of You” is based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of hit boy band August Moon.