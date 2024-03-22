‘Nagmukhang auntie’: Neri Miranda pokes fun at ‘twinning photo’ with Catriona Gray

“Nagmukha kang auntie niya!”

This was what actress turned social media personality Neri Miranda said when she shared a photo of her with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

In a Facebook post, Neri posted a photo with Catriona where they are “twinning” while donning a Chinese dress or cheongsam. Neri was wearing a floral cheongsam while Catriona was wearing a yellow dress with floral touches.

Neri poked fun at the photo in her caption.

“Yung nag effort kang mag ayos tapos tumabi ka kay Catriona, nagmukha ka tuloy Auntie nya! Hahaahahahahah!” Neri wrote.

“Ang ganda ganda mo talagaaaaaaaaa!” she added, tagging Catriona.



While Neri laughed off her post, her followers lauded her and Catriona’s beauty. The post has since garnered 2,800 reactions and 41 comments.

“Both beautiful kayo,” a Facebook user commented.

“Pretty niyo pareho!” another wrote.

Others downplayed Neri’s “auntie” comment and said that they look like sisters.

“Grabe naman sa auntie muka nga kayo magkapatid,” one of the comments read.

“Magkamukha po kayo,” another wrote.

Neri, who was discovered after joining “Star Circle Quest,” is now 40 years old, while Catriona is 30 years old.