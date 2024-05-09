Sam Milby’s engagement pic draws new comments after Catriona Gray deleted hers

Actor Sam Milby‘s old engagement photos with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray gained new comments after the beauty queen removed their pictures from her social media accounts.

Reports said that the Filipino-Australian beauty deleted her engagement photos with the actor on Instagram and Facebook.

This included the 2023 viral photo of the two of them holding cups, with Catriona holding hers with the text: “Future Mrs. Milby.”

It also served as their engagement announcement to the public.

Several beauty queens gushed over the post before, expressing giddiness at the then-milestone in Catriona and Sam’s relationship.

On Thursday, media outlets reported about the beauty queen deleting the engagement photos.

She did not release any statement or publicly issued any comment about it yet.

They were also publicly seen last month.

Meanwhile, the photos on Sam’s socials remain, although he is the one who is less active between them when it comes to online posting.

The actor’s latest Instagram post was on April 13, while his latest Facebook post was a reshare posted on April 28.

A magazine feature of them as a pair posted by their talent agency is still highlighted on Sam’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the viral engagement announcement photo can still be accessed on Sam’s Instagram.

Posted on Feb. 16, 2023, it had the caption: “I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! (grinning face emoji) I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé (heart emoji)”

While Catriona’s version was filled with comments from beauty queens, Sam’s had various showbiz personalities congratulating him for the milestone before.

The post, despite being uploaded last year, gained new comments following Catriona’s recent removal of their engagement photos.

“I’m here after Cat removed it from her IG. I don’t know what [is] happening to the both of [you right now], but hoping [you] can still fix it. I love you, Sam, always, in any ways,” an Instagram user wrote on Thursday.

“Ano na po?” another user commented.

“Binura ni [Cat] ‘yung sa kanya,” wrote a different Pinoy with a broken heart emoji.

Last February, the pair’s talent agency admitted that Catriona and Sam were facing “some challenges” but were “actively working on resolving” it together.

The statement was released amid previous allegations that the actor and the beauty queen had already called it quits at that time.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023.

Both had plans to tie the knot this year.