Zeinab Harake’s engagement revives memories of past relationships

When YouTuber Zeinab Harake was announced to be engaged to basketball player Ray Parks, fans online remembered the personal hurdles she had to go through before the joyful moment.

Ray popped the question to Zeinab on Sunday in a surprise proposal that involved her family and friends.

“Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan natin tapos ganito yung matatagpuan mong lalaki… You deserve that, girl!” Zeinab’s sister, Rana said in a Facebook video.

The announcement excited some fans and those who recalled heartaches she went through in her past relationships.

“I wasn’t even a fan of Zeinab but when her videos of her pain and struggles went viral, I was touched and I remember saying ‘Lord grabe naman. I hope na she eventually finds someone worthy nang pagmamahal niya.’” one person said on Facebook.

“We all know how she struggled in her past relationship but look at her now. You can see how genuine their relationship is,” a fan commented with a heart emoji.

The engagement also inspired advice and well-wishes.

Pediatrician Katrina Florcruz chimed in: “A perfect example to never settle because God’s best is worth the wait.”

Another Facebook user commented: “Everything happens for a reason. It’s hard to see it when you’re in the middle of the storm, but eventually, the pieces start to make sense. The struggles, the setbacks, and the pain—each one teaches you something, shapes you into who you’re meant to be.”

Another online user posted, “Living testament that really, your biggest heartbreak will definitely teach you a lesson.”

Relationship with Skusta Clee

Prior to dating Ray, Zeinab was in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Skusta Clee.

Her debut in the public eye began with the release of the artist’s 2019 song “ZEBBIANA,” which narrates the emotional aftermath of their breakup.

They reconciled eventually and in 2021, they welcomed a baby girl named after the song. However, a year after their child was born, they officially ended their relationship as accusations that the rapper was being unfaithful to Zeinab surfaced.

She started dating Ray in 2023. They celebrated their first anniversary in June.