Separated? Jervi Wrightson addresses split rumors

“Frontline Pilipinas” showbiz news anchor Jervi Wrightson, also known as “KaladKaren,” finally addressed rumors about her split from British husband Luke Wrightson after keeping quiet about it.

The TV personality sparked intrigue among Filipinos when speculations about her relationship gained traction, with some users claiming she had deleted their wedding photos on Instagram.

She also drew attention when she posted a TikTok video lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” with a pensive expression.

Such speculations reached news anchor Julius Babao, who has a YouTube channel where he interviews past and current celebrities and other personalities.

He previously surprised Filipinos when he asked Jervi about the rumored split on live television.

At that time, Jervi had declined to comment about it.

In a video posted by TV5’s News5 on Friday, February 28, Jervi finally responded to the speculations in a broadcast with Julius.

“Ako pa rin po si Mrs. Jervi Wrightson,” she told the viewers.

“Ayan na nga, no. Maraming mga concerned sa mga viewers natin, Jervi,” Julius said. “Meron kang gustong sabihin sa kanila?”

“Lilinawin ko lamang po ‘yung issue tungkol sa’min ni Luke,” Jervi responded while glancing in her co-anchor’s direction.

“Marriage is not perfect. Katulad ng ibang couples, syempre, may misunderstandings. Merong challenges. At hindi rin po nakakatulong na minsan, hindi kami magkasama because Luke is working abroad,” she added added.

“But for thirteen years, sinubok na po kami ng panahon. At araw-araw, pinipili naming mahalin ang isa’t isa. So, kami pa rin po. We’re still together. Wala po kaming problema ni Luke. Masaya po kaming mag-asawa,” the news anchor continued, earning some applause from her fellow anchors.

“I think ang moral of the story, we have to be responsible with, you know, the content that we receive and consume,” Jervi further said, referring to the online speculations of their supposed split.

Jervi also addressed the speculations about her TikTok video, saying that she did not mean anything bad but only wanted to record herself using the particular sound.

“Feel ko lang siya i-TikTok nung araw na ‘yun,” she said.

The TV personality likewise responded to online users’ claims that their wedding photos were removed from her Instagram account.

“Tapos ‘yung pictures ko naman sa Instagram, inaayos po kasi ng management ‘yung feed ko for work, so nagtanggal sila ng ibang pictures pero ibabalik rin nila ‘yun,” Jervi said.

“Nagulat nga ako bakit wala ‘yung ibang pictures ko, so ‘yun — parang napagtagpi-tagpi na lang ng mga netizens ‘yung kuwento. Tapos meron pa gumagawa ng fake news, fake videos, ini-splice ‘yung dati kong vlogs tapos nilalagay ‘yung umiiyak ako doon sa issue,” she added.

Jervi had been in a relationship with Luke for twelve years before they married each other in September 2024.

Their marriage served as an inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community in the country as the TV personality identifies as a transgender woman.

Jervi rose to prominence after impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila during the 2016 presidential election season.

She has since become a television host and an actress, becoming the first transwoman to win Best Performance in a Supporting Role for the 2023 Summer Metro Manila Film Festival.